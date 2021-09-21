OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say a driver has been critically injured after crashing into a ditch along Highway 401 near Morrisburg.

In a release, OPP say their preliminary investigation suggests the driver of a pick-up truck was travelling eastbound on the highway when, for reasons under investigation, they left the roadway and crashed into the ditch at around 7 a.m.

A section of Highway 401 eastbound near Morrisburg is closed to traffic with indicated detours in place. Traffic is being directed to County Road 2.