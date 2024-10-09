Farmers near Spencerville, Ont. say a suspected cougar is attacking their sheep
At the end of August, Misfits Farmstead near Spencerville, Ont. noticed one of their lambs had gone missing.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
"We have a small herd of sheep, so we know every one of them. They all have names," Ashley Ladouceur explained.
She co-owns the farm with her husband, A.J. Mouchet, and after some deliberation, they both figured the sheep probably slipped through the fence and wandered off.
But then it happened again about a week later, only this time, two lambs went missing and there was a trail of evidence.
"So that's when we started thinking, what kind of predator could take two lambs? Because they're not small," Ladouceur explained.
They started doing some research, and figured the only thing that made sense was some kind of wildcat, most likely a cougar.
At least once a week since the first sheep went missing, their herd keeps getting smaller. Misfits Farmstead had 25 sheep, and they’re now down to 19 since the alleged predator started taking them.
"It comes back every week like clockwork," Ladouceur explained.
Wool from sheep that were attacked by a predator. Oct. 7, 2024. (Jack Richardson/CTV News Ottawa).
The farm breeds sheep and sells them to other farms, but the predator has killed four of the five males in the herd.
“It is not a simple process. You invest in these things," said.
Our flock is being decimated, and at the rate of which this predator or this cougar is coming to snatch our sheep, they'll all be gone in three months."
The lone surviving male, named Bobby, also appears to have been attacked by the wildcat, but somehow made it out alive.
"We’re very lucky he didn’t get taken."
Ladouceur also raised concerns about their other animals if all the sheep end up being taken. They have cows, chickens, pigs, turkeys and many others that would evidently be defenseless against a predator like a cougar.
The Ministry of Natural Resources has inspected the fencing at Misfits Farmstead and set up their own camera to try to gather more information on the predator.
"I wouldn't say it provides a ton of comfort," said Mouchet, who accompanied workers from the ministry to choose a location for the camera.
"It's kind of a roll of the dice that it's going to pick something up. But odds are if there's something going back and forth, that hopefully is the right spot."
Screenshot of overnight security footage from Misfits Farmstead showing a large cat-like figure in the bottom right corner. (Courtesy: Ashley Ladouceur).
According to the province’s wildlife and nature website, cougars are the largest and most powerful wildcat in Canada, but they’re shy and are rarely seen by humans.
In 2022, cougars were deemed a species of special concern in Ontario, meaning they are wild and have the potential to become endangered.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Live updates: Milton remains on course for Wednesday landfall on Florida's west coast
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Live updates: Milton remains on course for Wednesday landfall on Florida's west coast
Devastating winds are expected along portions of Florida's west coast within the hurricane warning area, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) states.
Pilot dies aboard Turkish Airlines flight, forcing emergency landing in New York
A Turkish Airlines jetliner headed from Seattle to Istanbul made an emergency landing in New York on Wednesday after the captain died on board, an airline official said.
Hundreds of thousands of popular vehicles recalled in Canada over steering issue
Hundreds of thousands of vehicles are being recalled in Canada due to a steering-related issue that could increase a driver's risk of crash.
'We want things to go forward': Bloc leader hints his party 'might' help end House impasse
The leader of the Bloc Quebecois says his party 'might play a role' in helping the Liberals get House of Commons business rolling again — after days of Conservative-led debate on a privilege matter — but that his assistance would come at a cost.
video Why are there cars in the Detroit River?
Dozens of cars were pulled out of the Detroit River in west Windsor on Tuesday, causing many questions for Windsorites.
Rare Monet returned to family more than 80 years after it was stolen by Nazis
A Claude Monet pastel painting stolen by Nazis during World War II, which vanished for decades only to show up with a Louisiana art dealer, was returned Wednesday in New Orleans to the descendants of its original owners.
Women say they were kicked off of Spirit Airlines flight for what they were wearing
Two Orange County women are speaking out after they say they were kicked off of a Spirit Airlines flight because of what they were wearing.
Man charged with human smuggling near Manitoba border crossing
A 42-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with human smuggling following an investigation near a Canada-U.S. border crossing in Manitoba.
Kremlin says Trump sent COVID tests to Russia during pandemic, denies report of Putin calls
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that the administration of former U.S. president Donald Trump had sent COVID tests to Russia but it denied reports that Trump had spoken at all to Russian President Vladimir Putin since leaving office.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Police investigating missing funds from Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston’s riding association
Premier Tim Houston said he was notified on Monday morning that funds had been allegedly stolen from the Pictou East Riding Association.
-
Former CTV Atlantic employee bracing for Hurricane Milton from his Clearwater home
Former CTV Atlantic employee Eric Bungay who now works for a CBS affiliate in Tampa Bay is bracing for Hurricane Milton's arrival.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Live updates: Milton remains on course for Wednesday landfall on Florida's west coast
Devastating winds are expected along portions of Florida's west coast within the hurricane warning area, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) states.
Toronto
-
'I should have been there': Toronto mayor says she regrets not being at Oct. 7 vigil
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is expressing regret for not attending a massive vigil held earlier this week where the city’s Jewish community commemorated one year since the October 7 terrorist attack. But her explanation isn’t adding up, event organizers say.
-
Woman in critical condition after being struck by bus in Toronto's east end
A woman is in critical and life-threatening condition after being struck by a bus in Toronto’s east end Wednesday afternoon.
-
Hurricane Milton: Some Florida-bound flights cancelled in Toronto
Hurricane Milton is about to hit Florida and Toronto Pearson International Airport says several flights to the state have been cancelled as a result.
Montreal
-
Old Montreal fire: another building owned by same landlord shot at overnight
Three young people aged 17, 19 and 20 were arrested after shots were fired late on Tuesday near Old Montreal.
-
Official languages report questions enrolment cap on Quebec English CEGEPs
Canada's official languages commissioner is expressing concern over Quebec's decision to cap the number of students who can enrol in the province's English-language junior colleges.
-
Minister Guilbault mandates the Caisse for the Quebec City tramway project
The Legault government has officially entrusted the Caisse de dépôt et placement with the design and construction of phase one of the Quebec City tramway project.
Northern Ontario
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Live updates: Milton remains on course for Wednesday landfall on Florida's west coast
Devastating winds are expected along portions of Florida's west coast within the hurricane warning area, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) states.
-
Hundreds of thousands of popular vehicles recalled in Canada over steering issue
Hundreds of thousands of vehicles are being recalled in Canada due to a steering-related issue that could increase a driver's risk of crash.
-
International mining conference underway in Sudbury
An annual international mining conference is underway in Greater Sudbury, Ont., marking the first time the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Conference of Mining Regions and Cities has been held in North America.
Windsor
-
video
video Why are there cars in the Detroit River?
Dozens of cars were pulled out of the Detroit River in west Windsor on Tuesday, causing many questions for Windsorites.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Former NHL goaltender helps people overcome mental health struggles
Former NHL goaltender, Corey Hirsch, has spoken to thousands of Canadians about his struggles with mental health.
-
video
video ‘There was not a seat to be had’: Highest attendance in over a decade at Leamington Raceway
The Lakeshore Horse Racing Association is hoping to get more race dates added to future seasons soon following the success of this year's season at the Leamington Raceway.
London
-
'How many lives we need to continue losing?': Son of fatal crash victim calling for intersection changes in Thamesford
This latest crash was the second fatal and third serious accident at this intersection in the past couple of months - when asked, locals said that the intersection is 'kind of blind.'
-
Pedestrian struck in Sarnia collision
Sarnia police attended the scene of a vehicle collision at the intersection of George Street and Christina Street North Wednesday morning.
-
World renowned Canadian Dr. Hayley Wickenheiser in London for St. Joseph's Hospital Tribute Dinner
One of Canada's best-ever hockey players, Dr. Hayley Wickenheiser, was in London Wednesday. Dr. Wickenheiser is the special guest speaker at the St. Joseph's Tribute Dinner inside the RBC Centre in London, Ont.
Kitchener
-
Person struck by GO train in Kitchener has died, police confirm
One person was struck by a GO train, near the Kitchener station, on Wednesday morning.
-
Experts say lithium batteries are safe – if used properly
Lithium batteries, found in everything from cellphones to electric vehicles, have become a part of our daily lives – but recent fires have prompted concerns about their use.
-
Wilfrid Laurier student identified as having Olympic bobsleigh potential
Noah Rau was identified as having Olympic potential in bobsleigh, despite knowing very little about the sport before the 2024 RBC Training Ground qualifier in Milton, Ont.
Barrie
-
Barrie man found not guilty in 1994 death of Katherine Janeiro
The jury reached a verdict on Wednesday in the 1994 Katherine Janeiro murder case, finding her former boyfriend, Bruce Ellis, not guilty.
-
One person critically injured after being shot during armed robbery at gas station: OPP
Provincial police are investigating reports of an armed robbery in Amaranth Township that sent one person to the hospital in critical condition.
-
Jet engines echo over Barrie as RCAF pilots take to the skies
Residents in Barrie turned their eyes to the skies on Wednesday as the roar of two Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 Hornets flew over the city.
Winnipeg
-
Man charged with human smuggling near Manitoba border crossing
A 42-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with human smuggling following an investigation near a Canada-U.S. border crossing in Manitoba.
-
New bill to regulate sale of machetes, other long-bladed weapons in Manitoba
A bill restricting the sale of long-bladed weapons was introduced in Manitoba Wednesday by Justice Minister Matt Wiebe.
-
Winnipeg landlord facing fines over mass apartment evictions
A Winnipeg landlord is facing $9,000 in penalties following a mass eviction at a Winnipeg apartment block this summer.
Calgary
-
Alleged stalker visited Cranston homes multiple times: Calgary police
Calgary police are appealing to the public for help as they work to identify a suspect accused of stalking and harassing the residents of two Cranston homes.
-
Art exhibit at The Confluence brings digital touch to work of contemporary Indigenous artists
A new art exhibit at The Confluence is giving a digital twist to a showcase of the work of Indigenous artists.
-
Alberta MLA comparing transgender students to poop welcomed back by UCP
Jennifer Johnson, Lacombe-Ponoka legislature member, has been welcomed back into the United Conservative Party (UCP).
Edmonton
-
Police release video of encampment found dug into hill under High Level Bridge
On Wednesday, Edmonton police posted video of a large encampment found excavated under the High Level Bridge in August.
-
Alberta MLA comparing transgender students to poop welcomed back by UCP
Jennifer Johnson, Lacombe-Ponoka legislature member, has been welcomed back into the United Conservative Party (UCP).
-
Oilers face Jets to start new NHL season with Skinner, Arvidsson on line with Draisaitl
Connor McDavid is slated to skate with a familiar offensive duo while Leon Draisaitl will line up with two of the newest Edmonton Oilers hired guns Wednesday night at Rogers Place to open their National Hockey League (NHL) season.
Regina
-
Regina man convicted in three murders to receive new trial on two
Saskatchewan's highest court has granted Dillon Whitehawk an appeal and a new trial has been ordered for the 2019 deaths of Jordan Denton and Keenan Toto.
-
Sask NDP touring Yorkton area with plans to end rural ER disruptions
The Saskatchewan New Democrats are touring the Parkland region, vowing to end rural emergency room disruptions if they form government this fall.
-
Those wishing to run in Regina's civic, school board elections have until 4 p.m. to submit paperwork
Those who are interested in running for mayor, city council or school board in Regina's upcoming civic election have until 4 p.m. this afternoon to submit their paperwork.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon homelessness rally proposes tent city as 'emergency action to keep people safe'
Dozens of people gathered at Saskatoon city hall Tuesday to voice their concerns about the growing issue of homelessness in our city, and to offer their own solutions.
-
Saskatoon police investigating after 3 men assaulted with hammers, golf club
Police are investigating three separate incidents involving assaults with a hammer and golf club on Tuesday night in Saskatoon.
-
Saskatoon police want your help catching the city’s most wanted man
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is renewing public calls for help catching Timloh "Butchang" Nkem, a man deemed the city's most wanted man.
Vancouver
-
Did John Rustad witness an overdose death on his way to the B.C. leaders' debate?
During the campaign, BC Conservative Leader John Rustad has repeatedly said people are "dying on the streets" in the province – and on Tuesday he claimed to have witnessed that very thing in downtown Vancouver while he was on his way to the leaders' debate.
-
Company ordered to pay $1 million for failing to finish West Vancouver luxury home on time
A West Vancouver company has been ordered to repay a homebuyer's $1-million deposit after it failed to complete construction on the property in time.
-
Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo lauds B.C. Green Party in leadup to election
American actor and environmental activist Mark Ruffalo is weighing in on British Columbia politics, lauding the B.C. Green Party's stance on fossil fuels ahead of the Oct. 19 election.
Vancouver Island
-
Did John Rustad witness an overdose death on his way to the B.C. leaders' debate?
During the campaign, BC Conservative Leader John Rustad has repeatedly said people are "dying on the streets" in the province – and on Tuesday he claimed to have witnessed that very thing in downtown Vancouver while he was on his way to the leaders' debate.
-
Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo lauds B.C. Green Party in leadup to election
American actor and environmental activist Mark Ruffalo is weighing in on British Columbia politics, lauding the B.C. Green Party's stance on fossil fuels ahead of the Oct. 19 election.
-
Eby says he'll focus on NDP's record in B.C., but can't resist more digs at Rustad
British Columbia New Democrat Leader David Eby says he was "wired" and had trouble falling asleep after the televised election debate, adding that he would see his performance as successful if those watching at home felt he was focused on their priorities.
Kelowna
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
-
Eby promises $75 million rural health loan forgiveness plan at Okanagan campaign stop
NDP Leader David Eby is promising to offer a $75-million loan forgiveness program to entice doctors, nurses and heath professionals to expand health-care services in rural British Columbia.