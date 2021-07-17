OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police say a motorist stopped for stunt driving on Bronson Avenue also received a three-day licence suspension for a blood-alcohol concentration in the warn range.

Members of the Ottawa Police Traffic Unit issued 63 tickets on Friday night as part of Project Noisemaker, including 16 for speeding.

On Twitter, police say one motorist was observed going 112 km/h on Bronson Avenue in a 60 km/h zone.

"Driver blew a warn – three-day licence suspension for the warn. 14-day impound and seven-day licence suspension for the stunt driving," said police.

Drivers who register a blood-alcohol concentration in the "warn range" of 0.5 to 0.8 will receive an automatic three-day driver's licence suspension for the first offence.

Another 63 tickets were issued:

Speeding -16

Improper muffler -7

Cell phone -3

To name a few.

Choose to #drivesafely — OPS Traffic Unit (@OPSTrafficCM) July 17, 2021

The driver stopped going 42 km/h over the speed limit on Bronson Avenue was charged with stunt driving under Ontario's new rules for stunt driving and street racing on municipal roads.

As of July 1, a motorist observed driving 40 km/h or more above the speed limit on a road with a maximum limit of less than 80 km/h will be charged with stunt driving.

Three other drivers were charged with stunt driving on Bronson Avenue on Friday.

Motorist going 102 km/h in a 60 km/h zone

Motorist going 103 km/h in a 60 km/h zone

Driver going 106 km/h in a 60 km/h zone

The roadside penalty for stunt driving is now a seven-day licence suspension, and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days. The previous roadside vehicle impoundment was seven days.