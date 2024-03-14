OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Driver caught going more than 60 km/h above speed limit in Hawkesbury facing charges: OPP

    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Hawkesbury says a 21-year-old from Quebec is facing stunt driving charges after being caught more than 60 km/h above speed limit.

    Police say the driver clocked 114 km/h in a 50 km/h zone right beside a family park.

    The driver is also facing a 14-day vehicle impoundment and a 30 day licence suspension, the OPP adds.

    The suspect accused in the mass killing of six people, including four children at a Barrhaven home last week, is expected to appear in an Ottawa courtroom this afternoon.

