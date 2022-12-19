Driver blows more than six times legal limit in Arnprior, Ont.

A driver west of Ottawa has been charged after registering more than six times the legal limit on a breathalyzer test.

Ontario Provincial Police in Arnprior, Ont. received a complaint about a suspected impaired driver, OPP said Monday morning.

Police pulled the person over and they registered more than six times over the legal blood alcohol limit. The legal limit is 0.08, meaning the driver registered at least 0.48 blood alcohol concentration.

The person was charged with impaired driving.