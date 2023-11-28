OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Driver, 52, dies after vehicle rollover in ditch near Stittsville

    A 52-year-old man has died in a single-vehicle crash west of Stittsville on Tuesday morning.

    Ottawa Fire Services said in a post to social media that they responded to the 6800 block of Fernbank Road at 8 a.m. when Ottawa Police reported a vehicle had rolled over and landed in a ditch.

    On arrival, it was confirmed the lone occupant was trapped inside and unresponsive.

    The vehicle was heavily damaged, on its side and against multiple trees.

    Firefighters stabilized the vehicle and had to extricate the person at 8:15 a.m.

    Specialized tools were used to remove the roof of the vehicle and the driver was extricated just before 8:30 a.m.

    Ottawa Paramedics say one adult male suffered critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Ottawa Police confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that he was a 52-year-old male.

    Fernbank Road between Jinkinson Road and Black's Side Road had been closed following the crash and reopened by 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

    Police are looking for people who may have witnessed the crash who have not yet spoken to police.

