Dr. Sam Kucey’s retirement ride: Classic cars and sweet gestures
As he gingerly polishes a smooth strip of bird’s-eye maple on the side-panel of his 1950 Ford Woody, Sam Kucey recalls how his love affair began.
“As a teenager, I loved everything Californian,” he says with a smile.
“I’m embarrassed to say I dyed my hair blonde to be a ‘Beach Boy’, although I was called a “Bleach Boy” which led to some fisticuffs in high-school,” he said, grinning and raising his hands like a boxer.
“I always had a hankering for a wooden car because you always saw them with a surfboard on the roof going down the highway. I loved that.”
He loved it so much, Kucey now has two of his own. Both were made in 1950, the year of Kucey’s birth.
“I saw this car (a burgundy-coloured Woody) and it was just a shell sitting in a garage and I thought I would like to rebuild it.”
“Like all cars, it starts off as a project you think you’re going to do in a year or two, but it takes a good ten years before it gets done. Still, it was a real joy putting it together,” said Kucey.
“And I love taking the grandkids out.”
While the rebuilt model has been modified with such modern features as air conditioning and power steering, another of Kucey’s “Woody’s”, or “Woodies”, as they’re also known, is almost original.
“I bought the green one as a parts car in New Hampshire and fell in love with it. It just needed some new wiring and a bit of paint, otherwise it’s exactly the car that rolled off the line in Indiana. And it’s only been owned by one other person and myself. I’ve had it for 15 years,” he said.
The husband, father and grandfather gets a lot of attention when he’s out for a drive. His cars turn heads.
“You get a lot of this,” he said, pointing his two thumbs up.
“And you get ‘My dad had one of those’, or ‘My granddad had one of those’, and unfortunately now, ‘My great granddad had one of those,” he laughed.
“These were a very popular car in California. There are hundreds of them. There aren’t many in Ontario. Maybe, three or four,” he said.
“It’s a dream of mine to go to a show in California but they’re such perfectionists I’ve got a few dimples to fix up here and there before I bring it out,” he said.
Kucey also has a 1951 MG TD, much of the vehicle also made of wood. He keeps that treasure at his Florida home.
“It’s my favourite little car. It’s a 51 but it rolled off the line in 1950, so I still identify with it,” he smiled.
Long before breathing new life into vintage cars, Kucey was restoring lives at CHEO.
“I came to Ottawa in 1976 and CHEO was putting the department together. They need an oral and maxillofacial surgeon and I was the first one at CHEO.”
“What I did was sort of a cross-discipline of dentistry and medical surgery. It involves a lot of congenital defects like cleft palates and treating a lot of medically compromised children, or children who’ve experienced trauma,” he said.
And to this day, Kucey still marvels at the resiliency of those children.
“They never give up and they never stop smiling. They’re a joy to deal with. If I miss one thing more than anything in retirement, it’s working at the Children’s Hospital (of Eastern Ontario) which is a magnificent institution. It was a good, long 41-year career in Ottawa but I’m enjoying retirement,” he said.
But even in retirement, Kucey uses one of his hobbies to continue to give to the hospital he loves.
“This is my fifth year keeping bees.”
Kucey helps the pollinators make their sweet honey. In return, the good doctor does something sweet; offering jars to friends and family in return for donations to CHEO.
“It’s a bit of a hook because when I give it away, it says “CHEO” right on the top, so they say ‘maybe I should pay for this,” he smiles.
“So, yes, all proceeds go to CHEO.”
“It’s such an incredible place and it was my privilege to have worked there for 40 years. It was always a big part of my life,” said Kucey.
When not cruising in his surf mobiles, or harvesting honey, you will likely find Kucey on the golf course. Much of his backyard is designed as a putting green. Astroturf covers a landscape dotted with flags and strategically-placed holes.
“I was introduced to golf by my dad. He loved it. He was a working man who put together some outings in the summers and was kind enough to bring me along. I grew to love the game.”
Kucey is a long-time member of the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club.
“Part of my body and soul for 50 years,” he said.
He’s written and published a history of the club, “The Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club: Our First Century A History 1908-2008.” And he’s currently writing a second book on the game he adores.
“It’s a book on golf and is soon to be out at your newest store,” he quips.
Meanwhile, Kucey is quietly planning a road trip to California in 2024. He’s excited to hop in Woody and roll down the highway.
“Lord willing, if I’m still around, that’s going to be a fun trip,” he said.
And will there be a surfboard on the roof?
“No, but I may put a cedar strip canoe I built on top. I just have to latch it down and off I’ll go.”
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Prime minister says some premiers not being honest about carbon tax
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says some premiers are not being honest about the effect of Ottawa's carbon tax.
EXCLUSIVE | Brampton, Ont., podcast host speaks out about machete attack that left him with 180 stitches
A Brampton, Ont. media personality who was brutally attacked with a machete and axe in the driveway of his home has spoken out for the first time since he was ambushed.
Luxury goods tax now in effect in Canada -- what you need to know
The federal government's luxury goods tax came into effect on Sept. 1, targeting luxury cars, private jets and yachts. CTVNews.ca breaks down key details of the tax and how industry groups are reacting.
Health Canada authorizes first bivalent COVID-19 booster, doses to start arriving Friday
Health Canada has authorized the use of the country's first variant-targeting COVID-19 booster shot, marking what health officials are calling a 'milestone' in Canada's pandemic response. The Spikevax bivalent dose is an adapted version of the original Moderna mRNA vaccine, and targets both the original strain of COVID-19 as well as the Omicron variant. The first delivery of doses will arrive on Friday.
Getting a COVID-19 booster dose should top Canadians' fall to-do list, says health minister
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says Canada is lagging behind other countries when it comes to booster dose uptake, and is imploring those who haven't received a third dose to do so ahead of what may be a 'challenging' fall.
Health officials warn public not to consume two spices amid Markham, Ont., probe
York Region public health has alerted the public not to consume two products linked to a food poisoning investigation after 12 diners who ate at a Markham, Ont., restaurant last weekend became seriously ill.
Canada might be getting a 1,000 km/h vacuum-tube train
A Canadian company has unveiled plans for a fully electric train-style vehicle which could travel at 1,000 kilometres per hour and, it claims, would cost less than a plane ticket to travel on.
Pierre Poilievre promises new law against government jargon
Pierre Poilievre is promising to enact what he calls the 'Plain Language Law,' which he says would bring an end to government jargon, including in legislative documents.
Anne Heche's son petitions to assume control of her estate
The oldest son of Anne Heche has filed a petition to assume control of the late actress's estate. Heche, who died last month after a car crash at age 53, did not have a will, according to a copy of the petition obtained by CNN.
Atlantic
-
N.S. reports 5 more deaths related to COVID-19, increase in new hospital admissions
Nova Scotia is reporting five new deaths related to COVID-19, according to data released on the province's COVID-19 dashboard Thursday.
-
N.S. parents can now book a COVID-19 booster for kids aged 5 to 11
Nova Scotia children between the ages of five and 11 are now eligible to receive their first booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
-
N.B. RCMP investigating a homicide after body discovered in Rollingdam
The New Brunswick RCMP's Major Crime Unit is investigating a homicide after a body was discovered in Rollingdam, N.B.
Toronto
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Brampton, Ont., podcast host speaks out about machete attack that left him with 180 stitches
A Brampton, Ont. media personality who was brutally attacked with a machete and axe in the driveway of his home has spoken out for the first time since he was ambushed.
-
Ontario installing its first-ever diverging diamond interchange and here's how it works
Ontario drivers may soon find themselves on the province's first-ever diverging diamond interchange that is set to open this year.
-
Health officials warn public not to consume two spices amid Markham, Ont., probe
York Region public health has alerted the public not to consume two products linked to a food poisoning investigation after 12 diners who ate at a Markham, Ont., restaurant last weekend became seriously ill.
Montreal
-
Man arrested after yelling racial slurs at Montreal couple, threatening CTV journalist
A man who was videotaped hurling racial slurs toward a Montreal couple and then intimidating a CTV Montreal journalist who was covering the story in LaSalle last month has been arrested.
-
Feist leaves Arcade Fire tour following sexual misconduct allegations against singer Win Butler
Singer-songwriter Feist has quit Arcade Fire's current tour after sexual misconduct allegations against the band's singer Win Butler surfaced in recent days.
-
Quebec is Canadians' least favourite province outside their own: poll
Quebec appears to be exceptionally unpopular among Canadians polled by Leger Canada who, when asked which province is their least favourite outside their own, put Quebec at the top of the list.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Southern Ont. couple in their 20s drowned after canoe capsized
Police have identified the two victims who drowned when a canoe capsized in northeastern Ontario after finding the missing second body.
-
Win-win: Northern Ontario benefitting from hospital 50-50s
Millions of dollars have been raised for northern Ontario hospitals through monthly 50-50 cash lottery draws as August winners announced.
-
Boil water advisory issued for the Town of Killarney
Because of an adverse water sample reported Thursday, Public Health Sudbury & Districts has issued a boil water advisory effective immediately for all residents of the Town of Killarney.
London
-
Hundreds of jobs lost at London automotive facility
Brose North America is downsizing its London, Ont. facility — resulting in the elimination of more than 300 jobs.
-
Santa's House is moving to its permanent home
Santa's House is on the move. After lengthy delays, the staple of the holiday season is finally being moved from Victoria Park to its permanent home at Covent Garden Market.
-
'If you are sick stay home': Local health officials weigh in as Ontario scraps five-day COVID-19 isolation period
Ontario has scrapped its mandatory five-day isolation rule for people who test positive for COVID-19. In response to the new changes, MLHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Alex Summers says, “If you are sick, stay home, and that needs to be the key message for us as we head into the fall.”
Winnipeg
-
Prime minister says some premiers not being honest about carbon tax
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says some premiers are not being honest about the effect of Ottawa's carbon tax.
-
'Not super happy': Semple Ave. resident frustrated with city's handling of cement leak more than a year later
More than a year after cement started flowing in Kaitlin Bialek’s basement, she said she is still dealing with the aftermath of the incident.
-
Bud Paul homicide: Winnipeg man charged with first-degree murder
Manitoba RCMP have arrested a man in connection with the death of 56-year-old Bud Paul.
Kitchener
-
Ontario junior B hockey player dies during tournament
Flags at the community complex in Ayr, Ont. have been lowered to half-mast after the sudden death of a 20-year-old hockey player during a game.
-
Waterloo regional police say a new car scam is emerging. Here’s how it works
Waterloo regional police are warning the public to watch out for an “emerging” used car scam which has resulted in at least one Kitchener resident losing $6,500.
-
'Normal return' for students at University of Waterloo on move-in day
It’s move-in day for some students at the University of Waterloo as post-secondary institutions across the province welcome back students for the autumn semester.
Calgary
-
Calgary man accused of using stolen IDs to purchase guns
A Calgary man is facing charges after he allegedly used stolen identification documents to purchase guns.
-
Calgary's benchmark home price up 11% since last August: real estate board
The Calgary Real Estate Board says August's benchmark price for a home in the city rose by 11 per cent since last year, while the number of sales was almost unchanged in the same period.
-
Calgarians gather at Heritage Park to celebrate inaugural Alberta Day
Hundreds of Calgarians gathered at Heritage Park on Thursday to learn about the historical significance of their home province and celebrate Alberta’s 117th birthday.
Saskatoon
-
'Very exciting news': Renderings released of Saskatoon Farmers’ Market building plans
Saskatoon city council unanimously passed a new five-year lease for the Farmers’ Market building in River Landing.
-
Saskatoon elementary school and playground zone speed limits take effect
Drivers will have to slow down in school and playground zones as speed limit changes take effect Thursday.
-
Heavy police presence at Saskatoon Home Depot location
There was a heavy police presence at a Saskatoon Home Depot location on Thursday morning.
Edmonton
-
Alberta RCMP launches branch aiming to cut 'roots' of habitual reoffending
Mounties in Alberta on Thursday unveiled a new Community Safety and Wellbeing Branch, an effort to streamline cooperation between RCMP, mental health professionals, citizen patrol groups and social service providers.
-
Substance spill behind Mill Woods mall evacuation Thursday: EFRS
Mill Woods Town Centre was evacuated Thursday afternoon after a chemical spill filled a store with smoke.
-
'Alberta is worth celebrating': First annual Alberta Day kicks off
Premier Jason Kenney kicked off the first ever Alberta Day on Thursday.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver City Hall evacuated after 'envelope with white powder' found
Vancouver City Hall was evacuated Thursday afternoon after a suspicious substance was found in the building.
-
Here's when British Columbians can expect to get the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine
Health officials say the B.C. government is ready to begin administering doses of Moderna's Omicron-targeting bivalent vaccine "as soon as we get it" – and the wait shouldn't be long.
-
NPA park board candidates swap parties weeks before Vancouver election
Vancouver's Non-Partisan Association is seeing more changes to its list of candidates as two people running for park board commissioner swapped to another party less than two months before the election.
Regina
-
Sask. announcement on Omicron-targeting booster expected next week
An announcement on the availability of Moderna’s Omicron-targeting bivalent COVID-19 vaccine in Saskatchewan is expected next week, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).
-
SHA, Extendicare reach agreement to transition operations of long-term care homes
Extendicare and the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) reached an agreement to transition operations of five special care homes in Saskatchewan to the province, a news release said.
-
Heat records broken in several Sask. communities
Hot weather helped break heat records in several Saskatchewan communities on Wednesday.