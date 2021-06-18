KINGSTON -- Dozens of people have gathered in a park in Kingston to watch crews take down a statue of Sir John A. Macdonald in a downtown park.

Kingston city council voted this week to remove the statue from City Park and place it into storage, then put it up in Cataraqui Cemetery, where Macdonald is buried.

On Friday morning, about 75 people gathered to watch city crews work to remove the 135-year-old statue starting around 6 a.m. The crowd included people for and against the statue's removal.

Indigenous groups gathered for a drum circle in the park. Nearby, a small group holding Canadian flags and playing bagpipes briefly blocked the work.

They moved after police on site spoke with them.

Kingston is Macdonald's hometown, with tributes to Canada's first prime minister throughout the city. Council voted to remove because of his role as an architect of Canada's residential school system, which took Indigenous children from their families.

This is a developing news story. More to come.