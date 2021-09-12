A look at Ottawa-area ridings and local campaign issues
An Elections Canada sign at an advance polling station in Ottawa. Sept. 11, 2021. (Jeremie Charron / CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- Advance polls are open across Ottawa this weekend and turnout has been particularly high in some ridings.
Elections Canada tells CTV News Ottawa that the Ottawa Centre polling station at 260 Sunnyside Ave. has had strong turnout, which has resulted in lineups at times.
During these lineups, the poll supervisor has gone out to inform people that they can also vote at the nearby returning office if they don't want to wait.
"The Central Poll Supervisor there is telling people in the line, if they are concerned about waiting, they can also go to the Ottawa Centre Returning office at 150 Isabella and vote there by special ballot - just offering them that option if they don't want to wait," an Elections Canada spokesperson said.
There are several returning offices around Ottawa. You can vote at any of these locations using a special ballot process that differs from advance or election day voting.
Returning offices are open for voting from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Sept. 14 is the final day you can vote at a returning office ahead of election day.
Elections Canada lists the following returning offices in Ottawa:
There are also returning offices at the following locations in Gatineau:
Advance polls are open until 9 p.m. Sunday and are open again from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday. If you're unsure where to vote, the information should be on your voter information card. You can also visit Elections Canada's website and enter your postal code to find your polling station.
You can also vote by mail, so long as you apply before 6 p.m. ET on Sept. 14. You can find out how to apply for a mail-in ballot here.
Election day is Sept. 20.