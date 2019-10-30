Does your young daughter have star power? She could start the New Year on stage at the National Arts Centre. The Tony nominated musical Waitress is coming to Ottawa December 31st for a limited engagement.

The Broadway Across Canada production is looking for young girls to audition for the role of Lulu. The character is described as a sweet and carefree 4 - to 5-year old who appears in the production's finale.

Auditions will take place at the Dana Hanes Dance Company on Friday, November 15th starting at 9:30. Producers are looking for a girl no older than 5 years, 3 months and shorter than four feet two inches. Individuals, as well as twins or siblings are eligible. No acting experience is required but the girls will have to recite a couple of lines from the show.

Space is limited, to sign up for an audition head to Ottawa.Broadway.com/Waitress-Audtions

Waitress will run for a week at the NAC from December 31st, 2019 to January 5th, 2020