OTTAWA -- After nearly three weeks of recovery, an Ottawa woman who suffered a vicious attack at a Mexican resort is now back home in Canada.

29-year-old Lexie York was badly beaten in her room of a Cancun area resort in the early morning hours of November 11. She underwent several hours of surgery, including a metal plate being inserted into her cheek.

York's brother, Matthew, says Lexie got home Saturday night. He says she's feeling relieved and spending her time recovering. She also can't believe all of the support that she's receiving.

A GoFundMe page has raised over $64,000. There is also a fundraiser planned for Friday night at the West Carleton Rivermen game.

Ricardo Sanchez Pichardo of Mexico City has been charged with attempted murder.