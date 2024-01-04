OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Direct Ottawa-Paris flight service extended for another year: Air France

    Ottawa’s airport is preparing for another busy year of travel as Air France extends its direct service to Paris for a second time.

    The service started in June 2023 after direct international flights were cancelled because of the pandemic and this latest extension comes just in time for those looking to hop on a flight to the Olympics this summer.

    Last month the airline announced its extending its service between Ottawa’s international airport and Paris through the summer.

    In a statement, a spokesperson with the airport says, “Securing this route was vital to the airports recovery and to reconnecting our community with Europe and the rest of the world.”

    The airport continues to bounce back from the pandemic. While direct flights to some U.S. and Caribbean destinations have returned, the Paris flight is the first European destination.

    Ottawa’s Mayor Mark Sutcliffe told CTV News Ottawa the announcement is not only great news for the economy, but also for travellers with connections to Europe.

    “The exciting part is we are able to bring people to Ottawa for events and tourism and for business coming from France and other destinations in that environment,” said Sutcliffe.

    The Paris-Ottawa flight will continue operating five days a week on its Boeing 787-9, 279-seat aircraft.

