Dinosaurs roam Ottawa's EY Centre this weekend with Jurassic Quest

A roaring and interactive experience has stomped into Ottawa this weekend, offering families a chance to get up close, personal and even touch some of the world's biggest animals that ever lived.

Jurassic Quest has a herd of more than 165 million years worth of prehistoric life-size dinosaurs.

It’s a fun-filled adventure for all ages where you can walk through the Cretaceous, Jurassic, and Triassic periods to see the dinosaurs that ruled the planet.

Deep dive into the "Ancient Oceans" exhibit, making its Canadian debut, to come face-to-face with the largest apex predator that ever existed – a moving, life-size, 15-metre-long Megalodon.

"We are North America’s largest and most time expansive dinosaur exhibit and we like to think that dinosaurs never go out of style," says Brainy Beth, a 'dinosaur trainer' with Jurassic Quest.

"One of the stars of the show is Tyson the baby T-Rex. You can pet Tyson; you can even say hi and take a photo with him as well."

There is also a dynamic and engaging show which allows guests to get up close and personal with a Utahraptor, which roams around its enclosure, occasionally trying to 'nip' those who get too close.

"We also have the ability here to train Utahraptors and make you guys dinosaur trainers also," Beth said. "So whenever you come to our Utahraptor experience you have an encounter with one of them and even learn some cool facts about them as well."

For the first time, Jurassic Quest will visit eight eastern cities in Canada. There are plenty of other unique experiences for the whole family including dinosaur rides, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, bounce houses, inflatable attractions and fossils.

Jurassic Quest runs at the EY Centre until Sunday. Tickets are available online and in-person.