Dinosaurs roam Ottawa's EY Centre this weekend with Jurassic Quest

Jurassic Quest, an interactive exhibit of life-size dinosaurs, is on display at the EY Centre this weekend. (Tyler Fleming/CTV News Ottawa). Jurassic Quest, an interactive exhibit of life-size dinosaurs, is on display at the EY Centre this weekend. (Tyler Fleming/CTV News Ottawa).

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina