    Deseronto, Ont. resident wins $100K Encore prize

    A Deseronto resident is $100,000 richer after matching the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the Jan. 19 Lotto Max draw.
    A Deseronto resident is $100,000 richer after matching the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the Jan. 19 Lotto Max draw.

    Ainsley White notes that he’s been playing the lottery regularly for the past 10 years.

    "This is my first big win," White said while picking up his winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

    The retired skilled trade worker was shocked when he discovered that he had won after stopping at the store to check his tickets.

    "I didn't know what it meant," White said. "I was shocked and surprised! I went to get my wife who was waiting in the car – her jaw dropped! It was special to share that moment with her."

    White wants to use the money to buy an RV and travel.

    "I want to see the majestic beauty of Canada and savor every moment as we visit family across the country,” he said.

    "This win is a real blessing for me. I never thought I'd win. I play for the fun of it.”

    The winning ticket was purchased at Your Town Quinte Foodmart on St. George Street in Deseronto.

