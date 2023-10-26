OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Defence to argue for more information in 'Freedom Convoy' organizers' trial

    The criminal trial of two "Freedom Convoy" organizers is expected to resume with legal sparring between the defence and Ottawa police in an attempt to gain access to internal police communications.

    The trial was stalled last week when the lawyers for Tamara Lich and Chris Barber asked for internal emails about the evidence that police disclosed in the case.

    The defence teams received heavily redacted copies of the emails, the details of which the Ottawa Police Service says are protected by solicitor-client privilege.

    The defence also wants to see what the police IT team told officers about a software upgrade for their cellphones, which appears to have wiped the data from the phones of at least two officers shortly after the protest ended.

    So far, they have received only a completely blacked-out document about the software upgrade, which may have deleted messages between Barber and police liaison officer Const. Nicole Bach.

    Lich and Barber are accused of mischief and counselling others to commit mischief, among other charges, for their role in organizing and prolonging the demonstrations that gridlocked downtown Ottawa for three weeks early last year.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2023.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Poilievre pans Trudeau's carbon pricing pivot, Liberals pitch pause as 'great news'

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre came out swinging Friday, panning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for what he characterized as a panicked 'flip-flop' on his carbon pricing policies, as Liberal MPs pitch the pivot as 'great news' for their constituents. 'Justin Trudeau is in total panic mode,' Poilievre said, speaking to reporters in St. John's, Nfld.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News