Debating mandatory masks in Ottawa and new designs for the Parliamentary Precinct: Five stories to watch this week
An Ottawa public school trustee looks to revive the debate on mandatory masks in schools, the Bank of Canada makes an interest rate announcement and redesigning a section of the Parliamentary Precinct.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
DEBATE OVER MASK MANDATES
The debate over mandatory masks in essential settings will continue this week, as a public school board trustee proposes mandatory masks in schools and the city of Ottawa studies whether masks can remain mandatory on OC Transpo buses and the O-Train.
Ottawa's COVID-19 wastewater surveillance hit a record high last week, with medial officer of health Dr. Vera Etches saying COVID-19 levels were higher now than at any point during the pandemic.
Etches has said she is looking at possible mask mandates for Ottawa, and is in talks with the province about possible new restrictions to slow down COVID-19 transmission.
Ottawa Carleton District School Board Trustee Mark Fisher has given notice that he will introduce a motion to make masks mandatory in Ottawa's public schools. Trustees voted 6-6 on a motion to make masks mandatory last month, meaning the motion was defeated. Fisher says he will need to speak with board staff and the chair of the board to see if the motion can be debated during Tuesday's meeting or at a future meeting.
With the mandatory mask policy for public transit ending on April 27, Mayor Jim Watson has asked city staff to look at whether OC Transpo can implement its own mandatory mask policy. Watson notes OC Transpo is federally regulated.
"We've got to kill this virus once and for all, and we can't do it if we take away some of the tools that doctors tell us are the most effective tools keeping us safe," Watson said.
Watson says he would like to see the Ontario government make masks mandatory once again in essential settings like grocery stores, pharmacies and schools.
Ottawa Public Health continues to recommend wearing a mask in order to limit COVID-19 transmission. (Natalie Van Rooy/CTV News Ottawa)
INTEREST RATE ANNOUNCEMENT
All eyes will be on the Bank of Canada this week, as the central bank will announce whether or not interest rates will be increasing.
The bank will also publish its quarterly Monetary Policy Report.
The central bank increased borrowing costs in March for the first time since October 2018, lifting the policy rate a quarter point to 0.50 per cent.
BNN Bloomberg reported in late March that experts believe the Bank of Canada will increase interest rates again on Wednesday.
Canadian currency. (Flickr / Quinn Dombrowski)
PAT KING BACK IN COURT
"Freedom Convoy" leader Pat King is scheduled to appear in court again this week, as he continues to search for a lawyer to represent him.
“I’m in the process of shopping for lawyers right now,” King told the court on April 4. “Due to the importance of this matter, I want to make sure we have proper representation.”
King has remained at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre since his arrest on Feb. 18. The 44-year-old is facing 10 charges in relation to his role during the protests that occupied downtown Ottawa this winter.
King does have two lawyers working on his bail review hearing, scheduled for this week. But he does not have a lawyer on record for a trial.
Pat King appearing at a bail hearing at the Ottawa courthouse on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (Courtesy: Greg Banning)
A NEW VISION FOR A SPACE ACROSS FROM PARLIAMENT HILL
The public will get its first look at the six design concepts for the development of the city block across the street from Parliament Hill.
Public Services and Procurement Canada launched an architectural design competition for "Block 2", the block immediately south of Parliament Hill, bounded by Metcalfe, Wellington, O'Connor and Sparks streets.
On Monday, the six finalists will present their design concepts for Block 2 and speak to their vision for the space.
Public Services and Procurement Canada says the design competition, "ensures that the final design for this city block brings forward new vitality to a significant part of Confederation Boulevard.
"The goal is to transform this mix of buildings into an innovative complex that will meet the needs of Parliament and the public now and into the future."
Two of the 11 buildings in Block 2 have been dedicated for the development of an Indigenous Peoples' Space. The redesigned block will include renovated retail space on the Sparks Street Mall.
Public Services and Procurement Canada will unveil the six design finalists for Block 2, a section of the Parliamentary Precinct across from Parliament Hill. (Photo courtesy: Public Services and Procurement Canada)
CONSTRUCTION SEASON
Construction season ramps up in Ottawa this week, with a major project getting underway in the downtown core.
Work begins Monday on the $43.7 million reconstruction of Albert Street, Queen Street, Slater Street and Bronson Avenue.
During this construction season, crews will be focusing on replacing the underground infrastructure and road construction on Albert and Slater Streets, between Bronson Avenue and Bay Street, and on Bronson between Albert and Slater.
A look at the project limits for the reconstruction of Albert, Queen, Slater and Bronson in Ottawa. (Photo courtesy: City of Ottawa)
EVENTS IN OTTAWA THIS WEEK
Tuesday
Ottawa Public Library Board meeting – 5 p.m.
Ottawa Carleton District School Board meeting – 7 p.m.
Ottawa Catholic School Board meeting – 7 p.m.
Ottawa Senators at Detroit Red Wings – 7:30 p.m. (TSN 5 and TSN 1200)
Wednesday
Bank of Canada announcement
Ottawa City Council meeting – 10 a.m.
Thursday
Ottawa Planning Committee meeting – 9:30 a.m.
Ottawa Senators at Boston Bruins 7 p.m. (TSN 5 and TSN 1200)
Friday
Good Friday
Ottawa 67's host the Kingston Frontenacs – 7 p.m. at TD Place.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Loblaws resolves snack price dispute, Frito-Lay returning to store shelves
Loblaw Companies Ltd. and PepsiCo Inc. have resolved a more than month-long dispute that halted shipments of several snack food brands to the Canadian retailer.
Youngest Canadians avoid home buying, see wealth fall for first time since pandemic started: StatCan
Recent data from Statistics Canada show the youngest households in Canada saw their wealth decrease for the first time since the pandemic began as they avoided home purchases and reduced their financial assets.
Ontario reports 977 patients in hospital with COVID-19, 15 additional deaths
Health officials in Ontario are reporting 977 patients in hospital with COVID-19 on Sunday and 15 additional deaths due to the disease.
Vigil held for international student shot dead outside Toronto subway station
A vigil was held Sunday for a 21-year-old international student who was shot and killed outside of a downtown Toronto subway station earlier this week.
Live updates: Syrian army defector calls Russian general a war criminal
Russia's newly appointed battlefield commander in Ukraine made his reputation crushing resistance to Syrian President Bashar Assad during that country's devastating civil war.
'Amazing, loving and kind' Calgary mother killed in 'targeted' shooting
Calgary police say the death of a woman in the community of Temple on Thursday is considered a homicide and say the victim is 23-year-old Jamie Lynn Scheible.
Living with COVID-19: Experts divided on U.K. plan as cases soar
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's conservative government is determined to stick to its 'living with COVID' plan, but experts disagree on whether the country is coping well.
New study suggests mushrooms may talk to each other with up to 50 'words'
A new study has found that mushrooms may be able to communicate with each other through patterns in electrical signals.
'It was the only one right decision:' Canadian recounts time spent with Ukraine army
Just a few weeks ago Maksym Sliepukhov was taking cover in a Ukrainian forest after Russian missiles hit the army base where he had been training for combat. Now, after surviving the missile strike and getting his mother to Canada, Sliepukhov recounts his time in Ukraine.
Atlantic
-
'Our lobsters are gold plated now': Atlantic Canada lobster exports, prices soar
For many, summer in the Maritimes would not be complete without fresh lobster. But locals and tourists alike could have to shell out more for the crustaceans as prices reach historic highs.
-
'It will be great': Wharf Rat Rally revved up to return to N.S. this year
After two years on pause, the 18th annual Wharf Rat Rally is scheduled to cruise back into Digby, N.S., this year.
-
2 men released without charges after shootings near Halifax prompted emergency alert
Two men who were arrested in connection with shooting incidents in the Preston, N.S., area on Friday have been released without charges.
Toronto
-
Vigil held for international student shot dead outside Toronto subway station
A vigil was held Sunday for a 21-year-old international student who was shot and killed outside of a downtown Toronto subway station earlier this week.
-
Ontario reports 977 patients in hospital with COVID-19, 15 additional deaths
Health officials in Ontario are reporting 977 patients in hospital with COVID-19 on Sunday and 15 additional deaths due to the disease.
-
Elections Ontario offering more options for voting other than in person on June 2
Elections Ontario is encouraging residents to request mail-in ballots or take advantage of extra days of advanced voting this year in the hopes of thinning polling station crowds on the province's first -- and hopefully only -- election day amid COVID-19.
Montreal
-
Frustration over COVID-19 restrictions boosts Quebec Conservatives ahead of fall vote
In a province where opposition parties have generally backed the government's COVID-19 restrictions, Conservative leader Eric Duhaime has built support through his opposition to lockdown measures. His party, which received less than two per cent of the vote in Quebec's 2018 provincial election when it was led by Adrien Pouliot, is now regularly polling in second or third place.
-
Quebec announces $225.8 million plan to support cultural sector
Quebec Minister of Culture and Communications Nathalie Roy announced on Sunday a new $225.8 million plan to support the province's cultural community, which has been hard hit by the pandemic.
-
Montreal's Les Supremes win world synchronized figure skating championship
Montreal's Les Supremes captured the world synchronized skating championship Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
Ford announces $75M for Northlander train revival
Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney announced in Timmins on Sunday the government will spend $75 million to restore passenger rail service connecting the northern and southern regions.
-
Elliot Lake man dies after driving into concrete barrier
A 54-year-old Elliot Lake man has died after the van he was driving hit a concrete barrier while exiting a parking lot, police say.
-
Loblaws resolves snack price dispute, Frito-Lay returning to store shelves
Loblaw Companies Ltd. and PepsiCo Inc. have resolved a more than month-long dispute that halted shipments of several snack food brands to the Canadian retailer.
London
-
One person taken to hospital and cat rescued after apartment fire in London, Ont.
One person was taken to hospital following an apartment building fire early Sunday morning.
-
One person taken to hospital following southwest London, Ont. crash
Witnesses say they were “amazed” to see the male driver of a heavily damaged car walking after a crash Saturday morning in London, Ont.
-
Loblaws resolves snack price dispute, Frito-Lay returning to store shelves
Loblaw Companies Ltd. and PepsiCo Inc. have resolved a more than month-long dispute that halted shipments of several snack food brands to the Canadian retailer.
Winnipeg
-
Heavy swath of snow heading for Manitoba: Environment Canada
Environment Canada is warning Manitobans that a “heavy swath of snow” is expected to move through the province this coming week.
-
Man dead after car crashes into North End building: Winnipeg police
One man is dead after his car crashed into a building in Winnipeg’s North End on Saturday.
-
Manitoba Tory government signals looser purse strings, health money coming in budget
Manitoba's Progressive Conservative government, trailing in opinion polls with an election set for next year, is signalling that its upcoming budget will pump more money into health care and offer some sort of protection against rising inflation.
Kitchener
-
Kittens found in trash bag taken to humane society, Kitchener residents arrested: WRPS
Police have arrested two people from Kitchener after four live kittens were found in a trash bag.
-
Ontario reports 977 patients in hospital with COVID-19, 15 additional deaths
Health officials in Ontario are reporting 977 patients in hospital with COVID-19 on Sunday and 15 additional deaths due to the disease.
-
Fatal Hwy. 401 crash in Puslinch, Ont. under investigation
A driver involved in a crash on Hwy. 401 in Puslinch, Ont. has died.
Calgary
-
'It's earth shattering': Calgary couple finds home ransacked by thieves posing as city workers
The Russells say their home was broken into last Wednesday when they were not home by a man and a woman, posing as City of Calgary employees.
-
Road work ahead: Calgary lays out construction projects on the go this year
With more than $140 million in infrastructure investment scheduled for the construction season in Calgary this year, officials say the city is moving ahead with projects to improve movement on roads and access to many communities and businesses.
-
'A huge rift:' COVID-19 response strains relationships in northern Alberta county
The mayor of High Level, a town in Alberta's far northwest corner, says she has not spoken to the county government for several weeks.
Saskatoon
-
'They're really here': Ukrainian U of S student reunites with family fleeing war
Reuniting with his family fleeing the war in Ukraine is a moment University of Saskatchewan student Bohdan Titorenko has been waiting for over a month and will never forget.
-
Saskatoon explores options for cracking down on unpaid parking tickets
City of Saskatoon administration is looking at new options for collecting unpaid parking tickets.
-
Families of missing Sask. Indigenous women gather for somber birthday celebration
Saturday marked another difficult day for Brian Gallagher, who marked his missing daughter's 32nd birthday.
Edmonton
-
'A huge rift:' COVID-19 response strains relationships in northern Alberta county
The mayor of High Level, a town in Alberta's far northwest corner, says she has not spoken to the county government for several weeks.
-
'The path to office': Kenney champions unity as leadership vote begins
Facing uncertainty from within his party, Premier Jason Kenney is pushing party members to put division behind them and help keep the United Conservative movement in power.
-
Lobster boil raising money for Alzheimer’s society returns after pandemic hiatus
The 5th annual East Coast Kitchen Party & Lobster Boil was held at the Edmonton Inn Saturday to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society of Alberta and Northwest Territories.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Victim identified, suspect vehicle sought after fatal Maple Ridge shooting
Homicide investigators have identified the man killed in an apparent targeted shooting in Maple Ridge Saturday afternoon.
-
Missing man wanted on Mental Health Act warrant, Coquitlam RCMP say
Mounties in Coquitlam are advising the public of a man wanted on a Mental Health Act warrant who they say they are "obliged to apprehend."
-
Families say 'forced' care won't work for youth while others say it could save lives
Families and advocates of youth addicted to illicit drugs are divided over whether minors should be forced into so-called secure care to stabilize them before longer-term voluntary treatment could be provided.
Regina
-
Charest condemns leadership rival Poilievre's convoy, crypto, climate policies
Doubling down on his condemnation of his Conservative leadership rival, Jean Charest says that Pierre Poilievre should be disqualified from becoming leader of the federal Conservative party over his support of the 'Freedom Convoy,' and called his position on cryptocurrency 'bizarre.'
-
Avian flu detected in Saskatchewan
The Ministry of Agriculture announced that avian flu has been detected in Saskatchewan in a release published Friday.
-
Youngest Canadians avoid home buying, see wealth fall for first time since pandemic started: StatCan
Recent data from Statistics Canada show the youngest households in Canada saw their wealth decrease for the first time since the pandemic began as they avoided home purchases and reduced their financial assets.