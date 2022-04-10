Construction begins this week on Albert, Slater and Bronson in Ottawa

Construction season begins to ramp up in Ottawa this week, with a major project getting underway on several downtown streets.

The $43.7 million reconstruction of Albert Street, Queen Street, Slater Street and Bronson Avenue gets underway on Monday.

During this construction season, crews will be focusing on replacing the underground infrastructure and road construction on Albert and Slater Streets, between Bronson Avenue and Bay Street, and on Bronson between Albert and Slater.

"The project will replace portions of the existing sewers, roads and watermains," the city says on its website. "It will also reconstruct the street right-of-way, following the Complete Streets framework in which physical elements will be incorporated into the design where feasible to offer safety, comfort and mobility for all road users."

The following streets will have ongoing lane closures or reductions until November.

Albert Street, between Bay Street and Bronson Avenue, will be reduced to one multi-purpose lane

Slater Street, between Bronson Avenue and Bay Street, will be reduced to one multi-purpose lane

Bronson Avenue, between Laurier Avenue and Albert Street, will be reduced to one northbound multi-purpose lane

Commissioner Street, between Albert and Slater streets, will be reduced to one southbound lane. The cycle track will remain open.

Pedestrian and cycling access will be maintained during construction.

A look at the project limits for the reconstruction of Albert, Queen, Slater and Bronson in Ottawa. (Photo courtesy: City of Ottawa)