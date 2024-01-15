OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Deaths in Renfrew highlight risks of shovelling snow

    Share

    Shovelling snow is a regular part of Canadian winters, but it can also be dangerous.

    Last Saturday's snowstorm proved to be deadly in Renfrew County, with two individuals dying from cardiac arrest after shovelling heavy, wet snow.

    Devon Dean with Renfrew County Paramedics said on Saturday one of them was a man out shovelling some residential sidewalks near a business who collapsed.

    In Ottawa, paramedics responded to a man suffering a cardiac arrest in Manotick. Marc-Antoine Deschamps with Ottawa Paramedics said, "On Saturday morning, around 9:20, paramedics responded to Manotick after a male cleaning his driveway with a snowblower was found in cardiac arrest by his neighbour."

    Paramedics successfully revived the man, rushing him to the hospital in critical condition. Shoveling snow, especially for individuals with heart conditions, can be dangerous.

    University of Ottawa Heart Institute physiotherapist Marc Laflamme says, "Every year, with the first snowfall or subsequent snowfalls, the Heart Institute is a very, very busy place."

    Experts advise using proper form while shovelling to prevent injury. Always bend at the knees, keeping the back as upright as possible. Use smaller shovels so that each scoop isn't as heavy.

    Jean Maurice, an Ottawa resident, says Saturday's storm cleanup was challenging.

    “I do take breaks,” says Maurice, “Like the last storm we had, it took me like three hours to clean."

    A 2017 study by the Canadian Medical Association revealed that shovelling heavy snow can exceed 75 per cent of the maximum heart rate, increasing the risk, especially for older men.

    Deschamps says if you feel any type of pain or pressure in the chest while shovelling, don’t wait to call for help.

    "If at any time you start to experience chest pain or shortness of breath, you have to stop immediately and call 911."

     --With files from CTV News Ottawa's Dylan Dyson.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What experts think of Loblaw ending its 50 per cent discounts on last-day sale items

    As consumers struggle with inflation and rising food prices, Canada’s largest supermarket chain is facing criticism for cutting discounts on its most affordable items. Loblaw Companies Ltd. and their stores across Canada are adjusting their 50 per cent discount for last-day sale items — products that will expire the following day or soon after — to 30 per cent.

    Mastermind Toys lays off 272 employees as sale to Unity closes

    Mastermind Toys has laid off about 272 employees as the retailer is turned over to new ownership. In filings made with an Ontario court this month, a monitor representing the toy chain said termination notices have been provided to 232 employees who new owner Unity Acquisitions Inc. will not retain.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News