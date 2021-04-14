OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health has announced an end to a deadly COVID-19 outbreak at the Ottawa Hospital.

The outbreak at the Civic Campus began Feb. 19 and ended April 13. In that time, 28 patients and 20 staff contracted COVID-19 and nine patients died, making it the deadliest COVID-19 outbreak in a hospital setting in Ottawa throughout the pandemic.

The Ottawa Hospital told CTV News Ottawa in mid-March that it was managing the outbreak through infection control measures and additional staffing, and said there was no evidence to link the outbreak to any variants of concern.

According to OPH, there are five ongoing outbreaks at local hospitals, including three separate outbreaks at St. Vincent Hospital, one at the Queensway Carleton Hospital, and one in the warehouse of the Ottawa Hospital General Campus.

These outbreaks account for 12 cases in patients and 12 cases in staff. So far, one patient has died at St. Vincent Hospital and one patient has died at the Queensway Carleton Hospital.