OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say a Toronto man has died after his canoe capsized on Opeongo Lake in Algonquin Provincial Park.

OPP said in a press release on Monday that the man was part of a larger group paddling across the lake when his canoe flipped over in rough water at around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday. Two other men in the canoe were able to make it to shore with help from police but the third lost consciousness and had to be pulled from the lake.

Witnesses and conservation officers performed CPR on the man before he was taken to hospital where he later died.

He's been identified as Xing Lin, 32, of Toronto. Police said he was wearing a life jacket when the canoe capsized.

An autopsy to determine the cause of death has been scheduled, but police said the death is not considered suspicious.

Map for reference purposes.