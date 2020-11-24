OTTAWA -- The holidays are fast approaching and, with many families limiting travel and gatherings, mail volume has skyrocketed.

Canada Post has never experienced this level of demand, spokesperson John Hamilton says. They have hired more than 4000 additional staff, added 1000 vehicles, extended post office hours, and are working through weekends.

"We have seen partial volumes at unprecedented levels," says Hamilton. "We had Christmas in the spring so this is our second Christmas now. This is the busiest time of year for us always, but we know this one's going to be exceptionally busy."

There are only 31 days until Christmas.

The deadline to ensure your package is shipped on time is Dec. 21 for priority partial shipping across Canada and to the US.

The deadline for regular local shipping is Dec. 18. For national shipping, it's between Dec. 9 and Dec. 16.

Shipping rates and dates are available on Canada Post's website.

For the procrastinator, the FedEx website says your package can be shipped across Canada and the US as late as Dec. 23.

FedEx Canada Communications advisor James Anderson says they have seen an unprecedented demand for shipping.

"Since the onset of the pandemic, going back to March, we have been at peak levels," says Anderson. "In years past we would come out with a volume projection on how many packages we would expect to cross our global network ... (this year) we're not giving that projection."

Perhaps the most important date to remember is Dec. 10: the deadline to send your letters and wish list to Santa Claus. Be sure to include your return address so he can write you back.

Santa's address:

Santa Claus

North Pole

H0H 0H0

Canada

No postage is required.