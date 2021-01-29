OTTAWA -- An Ottawa woman charged in the death of her mother has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Lennese Kublu was originally charged with second-degree murder and committing an indignity to a dead body in the death of her mother, Susan Kuplu.

Court heard Kuplu was stabbed several times in January 2019 before her body was disposed of in a dumpster, which was then taken to the Trail Road landfill.

Police spent nearly three weeks searching through 6,000 tonnes of household waste before they recovered Kuplu’s remains.

Kublu’s boyfriend Dwight Brown previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter and committing an indignity to a dead body.

A date for her sentencing will be set in April.

