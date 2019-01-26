

An 18-year-old woman is facing second-degree-murder charges following the disappearance of her mother.

Lennese Kuplu, of Ottawa, appeared in court Saturday morning, charged in connection with an Ottawa Police homicide investigation. Police believe Lennese Kuplu murdered her mother, 37-year-old Susan Kuplu and disposed of the body earlier this month. Susan Kuplu was last seen January 10 at the Ottawa courthouse; Otttawa Police believe she then boarded a bus for her home.

In a statement, Saturday morning, Ottawa Police confirmed the daughter of the missing woman has been charged with second-degree-murder and indignity to a dead body.

Update: Lennese Kuplu, 18 years old of Ottawa, has been charged with 2nd degree murder and Indignity to a dead human body in relation to the homicide of Susan Kuplu.



CTV News has learned, Lennese Kuplu was detained January 15 in downtown Toronto. Kuplu's boyfriend, Dwight Brown, 28, was charged with shoplifting and assault with a weapon as well as possession with the purpose of trafficking drugs. Kuplu was released from custody without charges in Toronto.

Lennese Kuplu remains in custody and makes her next court appearance Wednesday afternoon in Ottawa.