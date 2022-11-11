Daniel Alfredsson on Ryan Reynolds' interest in buying Senators: 'It's fabulous'

Former Ottawa Senators captain Daniel Alfredsson of Sweden poses wearing his ring after a ceremony to celebrate the latest inductees into the ‘Hockey Hall of Fame’ at an event in Toronto, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press) Former Ottawa Senators captain Daniel Alfredsson of Sweden poses wearing his ring after a ceremony to celebrate the latest inductees into the ‘Hockey Hall of Fame’ at an event in Toronto, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

  • Montreal daycare workers surprised COVID-positive kids can attend if they don't have a fever

    Some daycare owners are concerned about the latest COVID-19 recommendations issued by Montreal's public health department (DSP). They learned only this week that children with COVID-19 can still attend daycare as long as they don't have a fever. The guidance does align with current recommendations for the general public, as outlined last week by Dr. Luc Boileau, the province's public health director, but some are surprised it applies to young children in daycares.

  • Man, 19, facing charges after lockdown at Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que. college

    Police say a 19-year-old man is facing charges after he was arrested Friday wearing a bulletproof vest at a junior college south of Montreal. The CEGEP de Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu quickly went into lockdown after police received a 911 call for a man behaving in a "suspicious" way around 9 a.m., sending some students into a panic and heavily armed officers securing a perimeter around the facility.

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina