Dangerous operation of vehicle a factor in deaths of Royal Military College cadets in Kingston, Ont.

A crane removed a green vehicle from the water after a fatal incident at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. (Tristan Phillips/CP24) A crane removed a green vehicle from the water after a fatal incident at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. (Tristan Phillips/CP24)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Official coronation chinaware unveiled

The Royal Collection Trust has unveiled its range of official chinaware marking the coronation of King Charles II. See and read details about the collection on CTVNews.ca/Royals.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina