Dangerous operation of vehicle a factor in deaths of Royal Military College cadets in Kingston, Ont.

An investigation into the deaths of four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. concludes the "dangerous operation of a motor vehicle was a factor" when the vehicle entered the water nearly one year ago.

Four cadets died when a vehicle entered the water at Point Frederick on the RMC campus on April 29 at 2 a.m.

In a statement Friday afternoon, the Office of the Canadian Forces Provost Marshal says the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service investigation did not find any evidence of foul play in the deaths.

"The investigation determined that the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle was a factor resulting in the vehicle entering the water," the office said.

The statement also says investigators confirm the cause of death for the four cadets was drowning.

The four victims were identified as officer cadets Jack Hogarth, Andrei Honciu, Broden Murphy and Andrès Salek.