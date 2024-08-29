Dad's 2-day-old vehicle impounded after son stopped for stunt driving on Ottawa road, police say

OTTAWA
    An Ottawa driver will have to explain to dad why his two-day-old vehicle has been seized for stunt driving in Ottawa's south-east end.

    Ottawa police say an officer observed a driver going 137 km/h on Limebank Road on Thursday, where the speed limit is 80 km/h.

    "Losing dad's two-day-old vehicle to a stunt driving charge is not the recommended way to ease into the Labour Day long weekend," Ottawa police said on X.

    "We're pretty sure there'll be a 'responsible driving' conversation between father and son this afternoon."

    The charge of stunt driving includes a 30-day licence suspension and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.

