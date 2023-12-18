OTTAWA
    Golden Knights roll past struggling Senators 6-3

    Ottawa Senators center Ridly Greig (71) skates against Vegas Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio (22) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus) Ottawa Senators center Ridly Greig (71) skates against Vegas Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio (22) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

    Logan Thompson came off the bench to make 20 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Ottawa Senators 6-3 on Sunday night.

    Jack Eichel and Ivan Barbashev each had a goal and an assist, while Jonathan Marchessault, Nicolas Roy, Chandler Stephenson and William Karlsson also scored for the Golden Knights.

    Adin Hill, who allowed one goal, made just two saves in his return to the net for the first time since Nov. 30. He left 6:25 into the game.

    Thompson showed signs of a lower-body injury suffered in the third period, as he hunched over between shots, and was slow to get up each time he went down to block a shot.

    Vegas captain Mark Stone said he was disappointed for Hill.

    "I'm sure he'll be OK," said Stone, who finished with three assists. "He'll get right back to work tomorrow to try and get back in the lineup. Definitely not worried about him. LT came in and played really well for us and got us the win."

    Vegas, which improved to 10-1-0 all-time against the Senators, extended its win streak against Ottawa to nine games. The Golden Knights have outscored the Senators 47-29 and have scored three or more goals in 10 of the 11 meetings.

    Both teams finished 2-for-5 on the power play, as Vegas improved to 6-for-17 with an extra attacker over its last four games. Since a four-game drought without a power-play goal in mid-November, the Golden Knights are 17-for-68 (25 per cent), tied for eighth-best in the NHL in that span.

    "I think that's something that we've really been good at this year," Stephenson said. "It's helped us win games, create momentum, kind of all the above, so it's something that we're confident in right now."

    Josh Norris, Ridly Greig and Brady Tkachuk scored for the Senators and Joonas Korpisalo made 25 saves.

    After Friday's disappointing collapse against Buffalo, the defending champion Knights wasted no time getting on the board, as Barbashev skated in on a 2-on-1 with Eichel, who kept the puck for himself and beat Korpisalo with a snapper 1:37 into the game.

    Eichel extended his point streak to a franchise-record 10 games.

    Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said Hill would be evaluated before the team leaves for a four-game trip that begins Tuesday in Carolina.

    Ottawa has lost four straight and eight of its last 11.

    "Everybody wants to win so badly, and, of course, it's not as easy to do in this league," Tkachuk said. "We're seeing that right now that it's hard to win. We have to find a way to find a way to just give our absolute best on Tuesday."

    UP NEXT

    Senators: Visit Arizona on Tuesday.

    Golden Knights: Visit Carolina on Tuesday.

