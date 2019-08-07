

A cyclist is being treated for serious head injuries after a collision with a vehicle in Orléans.

Ottawa Police are investigating the incident on Renaud Road, between Joshua Street and Anderson Road, just after 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say both the cyclist and the driver were travelling westbound at the time of the crash.

The 27-year-old man riding the bicycle was found unconscious on the road.

Paramedics tell CTV’s Christina Succi that an off-duty police officer was one of the first people on the scene, and immediately began providing first aid. The victim was transported to the Ottawa Hospital Trauma Centre in serious condition.

Paramedics say the cyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

Police were unable to comment on whether speed or distracting driving could be involved in the collision, but say investigators will be looking at all possible factors.

As of 4:30 p.m., the cyclist remained in critical condition.