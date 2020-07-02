OTTAWA -- Ottawa paramedics say a male cyclist in his 30s is in life-threatening condition after a crash near the Parliament buildings.

Emergency responders were called to the corner of Wellington Street and Lyon Street just after 12:00 noon Thursday for a collision involving the driver of a large truck and a cyclist.

An Ottawa police constable on the scene gave the cyclist emergency first aid before paramedics arrived. Paramedics confirmed severe injuries and brought the man to the trauma centre.

Collision investigators with the Ottawa Police Service are on scene to determine how the collision happened.