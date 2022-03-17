Cyclist dies after being struck by a vehicle in Ottawa's east end

A cyclist has died after she was struck by a vehicle in Ottawa's east end.

Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a vehicle and a cyclist at the intersection of Donald Street and North River Road at approximately 4:50 p.m. Thursday.

Ottawa paramedics told CTV News Ottawa a woman was struck by a vehicle while cycling in the area near the Rideau River, and was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

In a statement Friday morning, Ottawa police told Newstalk 580 CFRA the cyclist died from her injuries in hospital.

The Ottawa Police Service Collision Investigation Unit continues to investigate.

"It's a hard morning for our community as we learn someone's life came to a sudden end while riding her bicycle,' Ottawa Bike said on Twitter.

"Every death, every injury is preventable through proper street design. But Safe Systems only work if we build them."