Customers allege companies owned by United People of Canada director stiffed them on wedding services

Director of The United People of Canada (TUPOC) church William Komer, center, sits in a chair on the steps of the former St. Brigid's church property in Ottawa on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. TUPOC is in the process of being evicted from the property due to being behind in rent payments according to the Cease Bailiff Services who has been tasked with removing them from the property. (Spencer Colby/THE CANADIAN PRESS) Director of The United People of Canada (TUPOC) church William Komer, center, sits in a chair on the steps of the former St. Brigid's church property in Ottawa on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. TUPOC is in the process of being evicted from the property due to being behind in rent payments according to the Cease Bailiff Services who has been tasked with removing them from the property. (Spencer Colby/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

At least 2 dead in Puerto Rico after 'unbelievable' Hurricane Fiona

At least two people have died in Puerto Rico because of Hurricane Fiona, according to Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, as rescuers scrambled to save flooding victims. The storm wiped out power to most of the island before crashing into the Dominican Republic, and Puerto Ricans who remember the wrath of Hurricane Maria in 2017 say Fiona might be more destructive.

'Serial' podcast case: Adnan Syed released, conviction tossed

A Baltimore judge on Monday ordered the release of Adnan Syed after overturning Syed's conviction for the 1999 murder of high school student Hae Min Lee — a case that was chronicled in the hit podcast 'Serial,' a true-crime series that transfixed listeners and revolutionized the genre.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina