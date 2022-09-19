Decision on eviction of Freedom Convoy-affiliated group from Ottawa church not expected until late September
An Ottawa judge will not be ruling on an eviction notice for a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group in Ottawa until at least the end of September.
The owner of St. Brigid's Church on St. Patrick Street is asking an Ontario Superior Court judge to evict The United People of Canada from the historic property. Patrick McDonald is seeking a court order to enforce the eviction of the group, saying they failed to make $100,000 payments as part of a conditional sale of the church, owe $10,000 in rent and have broken heritage rules.
A hearing was held on Sept. 2, but Justice Sally Gomery adjourned the matter until Monday after The United People of Canada argued they weren't given sufficient notice of the hearing. TUPOC's lawyer did not attend the original hearing.
Gomery told the court Monday she would not have a decision until after Sept. 27, as she has another matter to rule on by then.
LAWYER ARGUES GROUP HAD 'VERBAL AGREEMENT' WITH OWNER
Lawyer Saron Gebresellassi, representing the United People of Canada, argued the group had a verbal agreement with McDonald and that he wanted to back out of the deal because of media reports about the goings on at the property.
McDonald denied there was a verbal agreement with TUPOC during cross-examination.
Gomery noted a lack of filed evidence about the alleged verbal agreement.
Speaking to CTV News Ottawa outside the courthouse, McDonald's lawyer, Gordon Douglas, praised Gomery.
"I think Justice Gomery did an excellent job in staying on top of the facts, moving things along, asking pointed questions, especially during arguments," he said. "Obviously, my client is looking forward to a decision."
Gebresellassi told CTV News Ottawa this is an important case.
"The United People of Canada and Canadians believe that this case is really important for the country," she said. "It's not just one file."
A bailiff with Cease Bailiff Services delivered a "Notice of Termination of Tenant" to St. Brigid's Church on Aug. 18, which stated the landlord had terminated the occupancy of The United People of Canada under the Commercial Tenancies Act. However, TUPOC director William Komer insisted the eviction notice was invalid, and the group was not going to be leaving the property.
St. Brigid's church was conditionally sold to The United People of Canada on June 15, with the group planning to turn the historic property into an "embassy". Documents obtained by CTV News show the sale has fallen through, and the property was back on the market as of Aug. 12.
An affidavit sworn by McDonald says TUPOC failed to make three deposits totalling $100,000 by Aug. 10, which was part of the condition of sale. Court documents show that on Aug, 11, John Zanati, the broker of record for the sale informed Komer that the deal collapsed.
The church, located 1.3 kilometres from Parliament Hill, has been on the market since July 2021 and had a $5.95 million price tag.
McDonald's lawyer told reporters on Sept. 2 that by the Sept. 19 hearing, there would be two grounds on which to argue TUPOC should be evicted: their failure to pay rent, as well as the end of the 30-day waiting period after the termination of the group’s purchase and sale agreement.
Despite the eviction notice, The United People of Canada continues to host events at the church. A Facebook post invited people to attend its weekly "Community BBQ" on Sunday.
With files from CTV National News Producer Mackenzie Gray, CTV's Glen McGregor, and CTV News Ottawa's Michael Woods and Jeremie Charron.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What happens next for the Royal Family following Queen Elizabeth II's funeral?
After days of mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a sense of finality has settled over the U.K. and Commonwealth with her state funeral. However, for the Royal Family, the mourning period continues.
Strong earthquake shakes Mexico's Pacific coast; 1 killed
A magnitude 7.6 earthquake shook Mexico's central Pacific coast on Monday, killing at least one person and setting off a seismic alarm in the rattled capital on the anniversary of two earlier devastating quakes.
Convicted murderer confesses to killing 4 women in 1990: U.S. prosecutors
A convicted murderer serving a life sentence for killing a man in 1995 has confessed to strangling four women five years earlier, St. Louis-area prosecutors announced Monday.
Is this the real life? Justin Trudeau tries to sing 'Bohemian Rhapsody' in London hotel piano bar days before Queen's funeral
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not a poor boy from a poor family, but that didn't stop him from trying to sing Queen's banger of a song 'Bohemian Rhapsody' in a London, U.K., hotel piano bar Saturday ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
A historic goodbye: Key moments from Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
As thousands of people gathered in London and millions of others watched at home, the world gathered on Monday for one final goodbye to the longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.
'Serial' case: Adnan Syed released, conviction tossed
A Baltimore judge on Monday ordered the release of Adnan Syed after overturning Syed's conviction for the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee -- a case that was chronicled in the hit podcast "Serial."
Ukraine warns of 'nuclear terrorism' after strike near plant
A Russian missile blasted a crater close to a nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine on Monday, damaging nearby industrial equipment but not hitting its three reactors. Ukrainian authorities denounced the move as an act of 'nuclear terrorism.'
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Replay CTV News' coverage
Following 10 days of national mourning for the Commonwealth's longest-reigning monarch, a state funeral was held for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. Replay CTV News' live updates.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte walk in Queen's funeral procession
Prince George and Princess Charlotte played a special role at the state funeral of their late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Monday.
Atlantic
-
Queen Elizabeth II honoured at special church services in the Maritimes
Maritimers were among the many Canadians mourning Queen Elizabeth II as the monarch was laid to rest Monday. Commemorative ceremonies were held at churches in all three capital cities Monday afternoon.
-
Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
-
What happens next for the Royal Family following Queen Elizabeth II's funeral?
After days of mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a sense of finality has settled over the U.K. and Commonwealth with her state funeral. However, for the Royal Family, the mourning period continues.
Toronto
-
Parts of southern Ontario under severe thunderstorm watch, 90 km/h winds expected
A ‘severe thunderstorm’ watch is in effect Monday as strong winds and large hail are expected to hit parts of southern Ontario.
-
Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
-
Two coyotes behind string of Ontario attacks 'eliminated,' third still at large: city
The city of Burlington, Ont., says it has eliminated a two coyotes identified by victims in a string of recent attacks on humans and the search is still on for a third.
Montreal
-
Tunnel vision: duelling transport plans as CAQ, Tories fight for votes in Quebec City
Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault may have been campaigning in a Montreal suburb on Monday, but he couldn't escape a barrage of questions from reporters on a proposed tunnel for Quebec City.
-
Plante accused of waiting too long to address recycling mess at Lachine sorting facility
There was no shortage of fanfare at the inauguration of the Lachine sorting facility in 2019, but three years later many are asking what went wrong.
-
Laval police looking for woman driver suspected in fatal hit-and-run road rage collision
Laval police (SPL) are looking for a woman in her 30s or 40s that may have been involved in a road rage-induced hit-and-run that killed a 53-year-old man.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay police investigating a sudden death
North Bay police have a parking lot on the corner of Front Street and O'Brien Street cordoned off Monday morning for an investigation into a sudden death.
-
$100,000 lottery win for a Sudbury woman
A 45-year-old Sudbury woman, who said she is a weekly player, has won $100,000 in a Lottario draw earlier this month.
-
Police say impaired driver fell asleep waiting for light to change at Manitoulin swing bridge
A 39-year-old driver from Espanola has been charged after police received complaints that someone fell asleep in front of the swing bridge.
London
-
Body discovered in south London pond: LPS
It is a familiar setting for most new subdivisions — a collection of homes with trails that lead to a man-made storm water management pond. But London police say a resident walking those trails around 12:20 p.m. on Monday afternoon made a grim discovery.
-
'It’s a heartbreaking loss': Friends devastated over fatal hit and run
A late night bike ride home from work turned tragic for a Fanshawe College student. Jibin Benoy of India was killed Sunday morning while riding across the city after a shift at a downtown London, Ont. eatery — and those who knew Benoy are now left grieving his sudden loss.
-
'We are not safe!' Tenants of community housing building rattled after violent Sunday leaves one person with life-threatening injuries
Some residents of an east London, Ont. community housing apartment building say they don’t feel safe in their own homes anymore. “This is a place for us to feel safe, and we are not safe, we are not safe," says Tammy Burgess, a resident of 202 McNay Street. She was expressing the anger and vulnerability she says many tenants are feeling after a stabbing incident at the high rise apartment building.
Winnipeg
-
'I'm here to honour her': Manitobans flock to legislative grounds for gun salute to Queen Elizabeth II
Ceremonial gunfire rang out on the Manitoba Legislature grounds to honour Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her funeral.
-
What an arborist says about the future of Manitoba's iconic Halfway Tree
Rooted on the side of the Trans-Canada Highway, a century-old Cottonwood Tree has stood as a marker to countless Manitobans letting them know they have almost made it – they are halfway home.
-
Several people facing charges after fight at Winnipeg high school: police
Several people are facing charges after a fight involving an adult broke out at a Winnipeg high school.
Kitchener
-
WRPS now investigating cyber hack at Waterloo Regional District School Board
More than three months after first becoming aware of a cyber security incident, the Waterloo Region Public School Board (WRDSB) has reported the hack to Waterloo Regional Police.
-
How Waterloo region is observing Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
Many people in Waterloo region and around the world are gathering Monday to honour and remember the longest reigning British monarch.
-
Around 15 to 20 youth involved in Kitchener altercation: police
Waterloo regional police are investigating a physical alteration over the weekend which left at least one youth with injuries.
Calgary
-
'What a beautiful lady she was': Calgarians honour Queen on day of state funeral
The last post echoed through the rain as members of Calgary’s Royal Canadian Legion Centennial Branch #285 gathered in front of the cenotaph outside their building on Horton Road S.W.
-
Almost a year later, charges laid in fatal hit-and-run near Macleod Trail
Police arrested a suspect and seized a vehicle weeks after a deadly hit-and-run near Macleod Trail, but it took almost a year before charges could be laid.
-
Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
Saskatoon
-
‘Everything is not fine’: Overcapacity ERs creating longer ambulance wait times
Overcrowded emergency rooms and chronic understaffing are leading to increased wait times for ambulances in Saskatchewan, and especially in Saskatoon,
-
Greg Fertuck’s lawyers ask to withdraw from murder trial following complaint to law society
The lawyers representing a man accused of killing his estranged wife are asking to withdraw from the case mid-trial, following complaints made to the Law Society of Saskatchewan.
-
In homes and gatherings, Canadians watch London funeral for Queen Elizabeth
Canadians rose early on Monday to watch Queen Elizabeth's state funeral service in groups or alone at home, saying they felt a sense of history occurring before their eyes.
Edmonton
-
'The only queen I knew': Albertans remember Queen Elizabeth II at memorial service
Alberta paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday with a memorial at the provincial legislature, which the late monarch visited the last time she was in the province.
-
14-year-old boy facing lone murder charge in Edmonton school stabbing after 6 charges downgraded
The family of Karanveer Sahota expressed frustration with the justice system Monday after it was revealed in an Edmonton courtroom that the charges against six teens were downgraded from murder to manslaughter.
-
Woman's death at west-end hotel ruled a homicide
An autopsy has concluded Daphne Badger was shot to death.
Vancouver
-
Mourners pay respect to the Queen at New Westminster memorial
Schools and many businesses were closed across the province Monday as British Columbians paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.
-
What you need to know about B.C.'s day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II
The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be marked in British Columbia Monday with closures and ceremony.
-
Man seriously injured in shooting at Maple Ridge home
A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a shooting Sunday night at a Maple Ridge home that was "known to police," authorities say.
Regina
-
Dillon Whitehawk, another gang member planned to kill Keesha Bitternose: witness
A crown witness testified that Dillon Whitehawk and another Indian Mafia (IM) gang member talked about murdering Keesha Bitternose hours before her death, as the trial enters its second week.
-
Woman allegedly sexually assaulted after being offered ride home from Dewdney Avenue: Regina police
Regina police are investigating after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man who offered her a ride home from Dewdney Avenue early on Saturday morning.
-
Sask. holding provincial memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II
A Provincial Memorial Service for Queen Elizabeth II is scheduled to be held in Regina on Monday evening.