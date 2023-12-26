OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Cumberland home damaged by fire overnight

    Ottawa Fire Generic

    Ottawa Fire Services says a home in Cumberland was damaged by fire late Monday night.

    The homeowner called 9-1-1 to say a fire had started in the attached garage and had spread to the home on Overdale Drive.

    Once they arrived on scene, firefighters were able to get the fire under control by 11:22 p.m.

    The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

    OFS says the Canadian Red Cross and the Salvation Army will be assisting those affected by the blaze.

    Ottawa paramedics assessed three people at the scene but no one required a trip to the hospital.

    It was the second fire reported in Ottawa on Christmas Day.

    Earlier, a fire on St. Patrick Street in the ByWard Market displaced four people as it damaged a home.

    No one was reported hurt in that incident either.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News