No reported injuries but 4 displaced after two-alarm fire in ByWard Market Christmas Day

No one has been reported hurt but four people have been displaced after a two-alarm fire in the ByWard Market on Christmas Day, Ottawa Fire Services says.

Firefighters were called to a home on St. Patrick Street between Cumberland Street and King Edward Avenue at 12:49 p.m. Monday.

Images show smoke coming from the roof of a two-floor building. Firefighters on scene were using buzz saws to access the part of the building where the fire was located in order to get it under control.

The fire was considered under control by 2:51 p.m. but fire crews remained on scene for some time to extinguish hot spots.

Ottawa paramedics said one person was assessed at the scene, but was not transported to hospital.

2nd Alarm fire in the 300 block of St. Patrick between Cumberland ST and King Edward AV. @OttFire #ottnews #Ottcity #Ottawa pic.twitter.com/yYE2TF101a — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) December 25, 2023

Ottawa police closed that stretch of St. Patrick while firefighters battled the blaze. OC Transpo detoured Route 6 in both directions in the area. Roads reopened at around 4:30 p.m.

The Canadian Red Cross and the Salvation Army will both be assisting those affected by the fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Brad Quinn.