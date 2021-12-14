CTV Ottawa news anchor and reporter Stefan Keyes has returned home to Ottawa following a period of self-isolation in South Africa after testing positive for COVID-19 last month.

Keyes had travelled to South Africa for a wedding in late November. Within days, news of the Omicron variant broke and countries around the world, including Canada, began putting travel restrictions in place, making his return a challenge.

While in Cape Town, Keyes learned that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He had taken the test just prior to a planned flight home.

Since he was positive, he was required to self-isolate in Cape Town before he could come back to Canada.

Keyes is no longer positive, but must remain in self-isolation for several more days here at home. He thanks viewers for their well wishes and messages of support.

"Thanks to you all — especially the friends (new and old) who were “stuck” with me. There is something special about facing this together that kept us in good spirits throughout," Keyes said in a post on Instagram.

"Tonight I’m happy to report I’m home and healthy. THANKS AGAIN."