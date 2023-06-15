CTV News Ottawa wins RTDNA 'Best Newscast'

CTV News Ottawa has won the Radio Television Digital News Association award for "Best Newscast" in a large market for coverage of the devastating derecho storm in May 2022.

The RTNDA awards are presented for the best in audio, video and digital journalism published in 2022.

CTV News Ottawa also won for Breaking News (Large Market) for 'Convoy in the Capital: Ottawa police clash with protesters' along with continuing coverage of the 'Convoy in the Capital'

On the digital side, CTV News Ottawa won in the Breaking News (Large Market) category for 'Convoy in the capital: Ottawa police clear convoy protest.'

CTV News Ottawa was also nominated for Excellence in Social for 'Convoy in the Capital: Inside the Occupation.'

Newstalk 580 CFRA was nominated in Breaking News (Large Market) for its coverage of the derecho storm.