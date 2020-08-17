OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say a tanker truck that crashed on Highway 401 near Kingston has been removed.

A tractor trailer crashed Thursday, Aug. 13 at around 5 a.m. on the 401, spilling liquid tar into the wetland area nearby.

Police said Thursday that the driver of the truck was treated for minor injuries.

The Ministry of Environment is managing the clean up of the liquid tar.

A 12 kilometre section of the eastbound lanes of the highway were closed closed from Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning to allow crews to clean up the aftermath.

Lanes were scheduled to reopen by 6 a.m. At around 7 a.m., OPP said one eastbound lane was open.

The investigation is ongoing, police said Monday, and charges are pending.