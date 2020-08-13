KINGSTON -- A section of Highway 401 eastbound near Kingston is expected to remain closed for most of the day after a crash involving a tractor-trailer caused liquid tar to leak into a wetland area.

Highway 401 eastbound is closed at County Road 6 at Odessa to Gardiners Road in Kingston. The emergency detour route is being used.

Ontario Provincial Police say a truck carrying liquid tar struck the guardrail at kilometre marker 610 just before 5 a.m. and continued into the ditch.

The vehicle's fuel tanks were damaged and the contents of the trailer have leaked into the wetland area next to the highway.

UPDATE: #Hwy401 EB will remain closed near #Kingston for much of the day to allow for removal of transport and load of liquid tar. Large crane to be brought in. Driver escaped with no injuries. Please follow marked detour route.#ygk #ONHwys ^bd https://t.co/wX717EiwgY pic.twitter.com/ItJJSN8O41 — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) August 13, 2020

Police say the driver of the truck was treated for minor injuries and charges are pending.

The Ministry of Environment is managing the clean-up of the liquid tar.