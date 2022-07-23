Crash involving city vehicle caught on camera and police insist Ottawa is safe: Top five stories this week
Residents concerned about a convoy-connected group establishing in an Ottawa neighbourhood and a porch pirate groundhog caught on camera south of the capital.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week.
Police insist Ottawa remains 'a safe city' following series of recent violent crimes
Ottawa police insists the capital "remains a safe city", following a series of violent incidents this month.
There have been two murders and several shootings in Ottawa in the month of July. Vuyo Kashe, 36, was killed in a shooting on Clarence Street in Lowertown on July 15. Abdulhamid Haji Rageb, 24, died in a shooting on Banff Avenue on July 5.
"Ottawa, compared to other major cities in Canada, remains a safe city," Supt. Jamie Dunlop said.
"I encourage communities to reach out to each other and to police, it is only through partnership that we are going to ensure that our city remains safe."
Supt. Dunlop says all neighbourhoods remain relatively safe in Ottawa.
“Reality, year-to-date, we are down 34 percent, but when you have a number of incidents really tight succession together, you know two shootings resulting in two homicides, two individuals being hit," Dunlop said on Monday.
The Ottawa Police Services Board is scheduled to meet Monday afternoon.
Concerns as convoy-connected group establishes in Ottawa neighbourhood
Residents are expressing concerns about a "Freedom Convoy" connected group establishing roots in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood.
The United People of Canada, a self-described federally incorporated "not-for-profit social enterprise organization" has a presence at St. Brigid's Church on Saint Patrick Street. Corporate documents show three members on the group’s board of directors: Kimberley Ward, William Komer, and Diane Nolan.
Lowertown residents say they’re concerned with the group’s appearance at the church, and plans to create what TUPC calls "The Embassy;" a downtown location described by the organization’s social media as a "Forum of the People, where all voices have the opportunity to be heard, regardless of how niche the thought, opinion, expression, or belief."
“I did hear about it being an HQ, an embassy, an office, that kind of thing. That’s the part makes me a little uncertain,” Mohamed Elmekki said.
The building, a designated heritage site, is private property and currently listed at a sale price of $5.95 million.
In an email, Komer told CTV News the group plans to “restore and adaptively reuse surplus and under utilized institutional properties into vibrant community spaces.”
St. Brigid’s Church on St. Patrick St. Is adorned with flags and banners of The United People of Canada. (Colton Praill / CTV News)
Ottawa teenager missing in the French Alps
An Ottawa teenager on a summer vacation to France has been missing for more than a week in the French Alps, according to rescue officials.
Authorities in France say Yassin Jouali, 17, was last seen on July 12 while on a mountain trail with friends in the Chamonix-Mont-Blanc region of France, a resort area near the junction of France, Switzerland and Italy.
Commander André-Vianney Espinasse, of the Gendarmerie de Haute Montagne (PGHM) Peloton in Chamonix says Jouali was trail running when he was last seen.
Chamonix is more than 200 kilometres from Lyon, France.
Friends tell CTV News Ottawa that Jouali recently graduated from Sir Robert Borden High School in Ottawa.
Yassin Jouali, 17, was last seen in France on July 12. (PGHM Chamonix Mont-Blanc/Facebook)
Video shows city of Ottawa pickup crash into an SUV, narrowly miss woman and children walking on sidewalk
There were some frightening moments for a woman and children walking down a Kanata street this week.
Witness video shows a city of Ottawa pickup truck sideswipes an SUV, drives across the sidewalk and crashes into a parked vehicle.
Ottawa police are investigating the collision involving three vehicles on Bridlewood Drive at Huntings End Avenue at approximately 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Police say one of the vehicles involved was a marked city of Ottawa pickup truck.
Video sent to CTV News Ottawa shows a white city of Ottawa truck travelling along Bridlewood Drive when it leaves the road and drives along the grass, returns to the road and sideswipes a white SUV travelling in the same direction. Both vehicles drive across the grass and sidewalk in front of a woman and a group of children walking down the street, the video shows.
A witness say the pickup truck then crashed into a parked car in a garage.
The driver of the city vehicle was transported to hospital with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.
"The City is investigating an incident involving a City of Ottawa pick-up truck on Bridlewood Drive. No further information is available at this time," Public Works general manager Alain Gonthier said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.
Ottawa police say a city of Ottawa pickup was involved in a three vehicle crash in Kanata on Thursday. (Viewer video)
Porch Pirate groundhog caught on camera stealing package near Winchester, Ont.
A porch pirate rodent has a new voltage converter for its den, after being caught on camera stealing an Amazon package from a home near Winchester, Ont. this week.
Kerry Coons tells CTV News Ottawa the family received an alert indicating the package was delivered Wednesday evening, but there was no sign of the package at the home south of Ottawa.
After searching the property, Coons viewed the porch security camera and discovered a groundhog snatched the item from the porch and fled the scene.
A two-minute video sent to CTV News Ottawa shows the groundhog walking up to the small package on the porch and sniffing the package. Shortly after, the groundhog scurried away with the package in its mouth.
Coons says that after searching around the property, they never found the package.
A groundhog stole a package from the porch of a home near Winchester, Ont. this week. (Kerry Coons/submitted)
Pope flies to Canada for 'penitential trip' aimed at Indigenous reconciliation
Pope Francis is en route to Canada to embark on what he describes as a 'penitential trip' aimed at reconciliation with Indigenous people for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools. The pope told reporters on a plane set to land in Edmonton later today that the six-day visit must be handled with care.
Where is Pope Francis going, and who is he meeting, during his 6-day visit to Canada?
Pope Francis is set to arrive in Canada for his six-day tour of Canada. CTVNews.ca has all the details of the six-day papal visit.
Translators to deliver Pope's words in languages forbidden in residential schools
When Pope Francis arrives in Canada and is expected to beg forgiveness for Catholic-run residential schools, a team of translators will be dedicated to making sure no words are lost for those receiving the apology.
Rogers unable to switch customers to Bell, Telus, despite competing carrier offers
Rogers Communications Inc. was unable to switch customers to competing carriers during the unprecedented service outage earlier this month despite offers of assistance from Bell and Telus, the company said in a document released late Friday.
One person arrested during protest in support of Dutch farmers in downtown Ottawa
Ottawa police say one person was arrested after a group of vehicles attempted to enter the downtown core and refused to leave during a vehicle-based protest in solidarity with Dutch farmers.
Tootoo, Upshall speak out on allegations of sexual assault involving 2003 world junior team
Jordin Tootoo is the third member of Canada's 2003 men's world junior hockey team to deny any involvement in an alleged group sexual assault, while Scottie Upshall says he supports an investigation.
Parents, 6-year-old girl fatally shot in tent at Iowa park
A 9-year-old boy who was camping at an Iowa state park with his parents and 6-year-old sister survived a shooting that killed the rest of his family.
Biden feeling 'much, much better' after COVID diagnosis
U.S. President Joe Biden is feeling 'much, much better' after testing positive for the coronavirus, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator said Sunday, confirming that the 79-year-old leader was infected with a highly contagious variant spreading throughout the country.
Treliving says Tkachuk trade had 'nothing to do' with losing Gaudreau
Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving says Friday's blockbuster trade that saw forward Matthew Tkachuk sent to Florida had 'nothing to do' with the recent departure of linemate Johnny Gaudreau.
