Crash causes significant delays on Highway 417 in Ottawa Saturday evening

A two-vehicle collision temporarily closed Highway 417 in Ottawa in both directions on Saturday evening.

Ontario Provincial Police closed the westbound and eastbound lanes of the highway at Bronson Avenue shortly before 6:25 p.m.

As of 8:30 p.m., two westbound left lanes and one eastbound left lane remained closed.

The westbound on-ramp at Bronson Avenue was also closed.

One adult male was taken to hospital with minor injuries and is in stable condition, according to Ottawa paramedics.

The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes, but there were significant impacts to the westbound lanes due to debris.

Ministry of Transportation (MTO) traffic cameras showed significant backups along the highway in both directions for several hours.

Backups remained as of 8:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes.