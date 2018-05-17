Ottawa police will be cracking down on crime in the ByWard Market and surrounding area this summer.

Police say there will be a series of community safety initiatives starting over the long weekend to reduce crime and public disorder.

"We have heard the concerns of both businesses and residents in the downtown core," OPS Frontline officer Supt. Mark Ford. "We are actively working to alleviate some of these issues to ensure everyone can enjoy this great area of the city,"

The plan is to add more officers to bike and foot patrol. Police say Ottawa Bylaw, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario and OC Transpo will be part of enforcement.

More to come