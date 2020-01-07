OTTAWA -- A Loblaw warehouse in Ottawa’s southeast end will be closing its doors in 2021.

In a statement, the company said the warehouse on Sheffield Rd. was at the end of its life and operations would wind down over the next 24 months.

“Today [Jan. 7, 2020] we made the announcement that our distribution centre in Ottawa will wind down work over the next two years, ultimately closing at the end of 2021,” said Catherine Thomas, senior director of external communication. “Though this facility is aging rapidly and nearing the end of its expected service, it is staffed with committed and passionate colleagues and we will treat them with fairness and respect.”

Thomas did not say how many jobs may be affected, but that the company and the employees’ union would begin negotiations soon.

“We will begin negotiations with the union shortly, setting transition plans and finding solutions – including a long, two-year wind down, and support for those who want new opportunities within Loblaw or beyond,” Thomas said.

She went on to say the Loblaw plans to invest more than $1 billion in its stores in 2020.