As COVID-19 cases rise in the Kingston-area, a drive-through clinic helped to vaccinate hundreds of the youngest eligible for the shot in the region Saturday.

Those like 8-year-old Daniel Johnson and his 11-year-old sister Emily.

Pushing through his nerves, he says it was well worth it.

"It’s Okay. It’s quick. It just takes a second and then it’s done," he says after getting the dose.

The clinic, run by local doctors and partnered with Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health, administered more than 600 doses over the course of four hours.

The drive-thru system has been used a few times to get COVID-19 doses out into the region during the pandemic. This time, with volunteers wearing Santa hats and elf ears, to make the process a little more comfortable for the youngest.

For Emily Johnson, the best part of a drive-thru clinic is the safe, familiar space.

"It worked pretty good because I got to sit down in the car and I got to hold on to my coat and everything in the car I got to feel around and stuff," she says.

The clinic comes as cases are climbing in the region.

On Friday, KFL&A Public Health announced a new high case count for the region at 310 active cases. Officials have warned many cases can be traced to small indoor gatherings.

In the last week, in an effort to curb the spread ahead of the holidays, they have even put a cap on the number of people who can get together at private indoor events at 10 people.

Parents like Hom Nath Gharti, getting his 11-year-old son Neven vaccinated, say the rising case counts is on his mind.

"Especially with the variant Omicron, I was concerned. Although I’m not panicked," he says. "That was also the reason I wanted to get him vaccinated as soon as possible."

Lorilain Gamalinda got her two daughters vaccinated on Saturday. She said with having received both doses herself, she feels it's important.

"It’s the extra protection they get regardless," she explains.

As the nerves wash away for Daniel Johnson with that first dose, he says he’s proud to have done his part.

"I can tell my friends I got vaccinated," he says.