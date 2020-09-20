OTTAWA -- COVID-19 closes an Ottawa school, all eyes on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa and fall arrives.

CTV News Ottawa looks at the top five stories to watch this week

COVID-19 in Ottawa school

An Ottawa Catholic elementary school is closed for at least the next 14 days after Ottawa Public Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak.

Two staff members and two children at Monsignor Paul Baxter School in Barrhaven have tested positive for COVID-19. The health unit informed parents on Saturday evening that the school will be closed, and all students will be enrolled in online learning.

Four classes at three other Ottawa Catholic elementary schools are also closed due to COVID-19 cases, including:

St. Leonard School – two classes closed

Holy Spirit School: - one class closed

Holy Cross School: - one class closed

According to the Ontario Government's statistics, 18 Ottawa schools have at least one case of COVID-19.

COVID-19 in Ottawa

All eyes will be on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa this week, just days after the medical officer of health declared the capital is now in the second wave of the pandemic.

Ottawa Public Health reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Over the last seven days, there have been 345 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa

Liberal Government delivers speech from the throne

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Government will deliver a new speech from the throne on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters when he prorogued parliament in August, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the throne speech will give the government an opportunity to build a COVID-19 recovery plan that allows Canada to "build back better."

The Canadian Press reports the speech will have three main priorities: measures to protect Canadians' health and to prevent another lockdown; economic supports through the pandemic; and eventual rebuilding measures.

On Friday, four premiers called on the federal government to increase health funding to the provinces in the throne speech.

The Ottawa Mission marks one millionth hour anniversary

The Ottawa Mission will mark its one millionth hour of existence since its foundation started in 1906 this week.

On Tuesday, the Mission will release its third annual impact report, which outlines the outcomes and impacts across its many programs and services.

"These are particularly noteworthy given the challenges that our community continues to face from both a homeless emergency and also the COVID-19 pandemic," said the Ottawa Mission in a statement.

In 2018-19, the Ottawa Mission sheltered an average of 195 men every night and served an average of 1,358 meals every day. The Ottawa Mission also provides housing services, health services, mental health and addiction treatment programs, educational support, job training and men's clothing to thousands in need.

Fall arrives in Ottawa

After a hot summer in Ottawa, fall officially arrives at 9:31 a.m. Tuesday.

Environment Canada's David Phillips told CTV Morning Live on Sept. 1 that Ottawa and eastern Ontario will see above-average temperatures in September, October and November this year.

But Phillips warns that the warmer-than-usual forecast doesn't mean we won't get some frost and perhaps a light dusting of snow sometime before Remembrance Day.

July was the warmest in Ottawa in more than 100 years.

Events in Ottawa this week

Monday: Ottawa Board of Health meets at 5 p.m.

Wednesday: Ottawa City Council meets at 10 a.m.

Thursday: Ottawa Planning Committee meets at 9:30 a.m.

Friday: 007: Casino Royale at The Drive In at Wesley Clover Parks

Sunday: Dean Brody Live at Wesley Clover Parks