OTTAWA -- The number of COVID-19 outbreaks at Ottawa's schools continues to grow on the eve of the first COVID-19 vaccinations administered to children.

Ottawa Public Health reported three new outbreaks at elementary schools on Thursday. There are now COVID-19 outbreaks at 21 elementary schools and two secondary schools.

A new COVID-19 outbreak at Chapel Hill Catholic Elementary School in Orléans has 11 student cases. The school was closed on Wednesday due to the rise in cases.

An outbreak at Holy Redeemer Elementary School in Kanata has eight student cases, while there are two student cases connected to an outbreak at St. Pius X High School.

Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches says she's watching the school outbreaks carefully.

"This shows you this is the population most unimmunized and it's where we're seeing the greatest number of outbreaks," said Dr. Etches. "We do again see the value of this 5 to 11 year old group being immunized, I think that's going to be the key here."

Ottawa Public Health will begin immunizing the 77,000 5 to 11 year-olds in Ottawa on Friday.

As of Thursday reporting, there were 104 student cases linked to the 23 ongoing outbreaks.

These are the outbreaks according to Ottawa Public Health as of Nov. 25.