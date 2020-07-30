OTTAWA -- A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a fourth daycare in the City of Ottawa.

Ottawa Public Health reports a staff member at Grandir Ensemble – La Maisonnee has tested positive for COVID-19.

Grandir Ensemble – La Maisonnee is located on Coventry Road

Here is a look at the other COVID-19 outbreaks at child-care centres in Ottawa.

La Clementine – Michel Dupuis: Three children and two staff members

Pinecrest Queensway Headstart Child Care: One child and one staff member

Renee Tasse Daycare: Three staff members

Ottawa Public Health says a COVID-19 outbreak is declared when at least one single, symptomatic, laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 is confirmed with a staff member, home child-care provider or a child.