OTTAWA -- A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Stoneridge Manor in Carleton Place.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit says an employee at the long-term care home has tested positive for COVID-19.

The staff member is currently in self-isolation at home.

"Along with the increase in local cases of COVID-19, this outbreak serves as a reminder to the community to continue to be COVID-smart," says Dr. Paula Stewart, Medical Officer of Health. “I encourage everyone to self-isolate if you have COVID-19 symptoms and get tested, wear a mask or face covering when you cannot maintain a distance of two metres from others, and to practice regular hand hygiene.”

A COVID-19 outbreak was also declared at Stoneridge Manor in April. Six residents died in the spring due to COVID-19.

Revera reported 53 residents tested positive during the COVID-19 outbreak, along with 29 staff members.