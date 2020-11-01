Advertisement
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Carleton Place long-term care home
Stoneridge Manor long term care home in Carleton Place, Ont. (Courtesy: ReveraLiving.com)
OTTAWA -- A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Stoneridge Manor in Carleton Place.
The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit says an employee at the long-term care home has tested positive for COVID-19.
The staff member is currently in self-isolation at home.
"Along with the increase in local cases of COVID-19, this outbreak serves as a reminder to the community to continue to be COVID-smart," says Dr. Paula Stewart, Medical Officer of Health. “I encourage everyone to self-isolate if you have COVID-19 symptoms and get tested, wear a mask or face covering when you cannot maintain a distance of two metres from others, and to practice regular hand hygiene.”
A COVID-19 outbreak was also declared at Stoneridge Manor in April. Six residents died in the spring due to COVID-19.
Revera reported 53 residents tested positive during the COVID-19 outbreak, along with 29 staff members.