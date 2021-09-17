OTTAWA -- The Renfrew County and District Health Unit says there is "no concern about risk to the public" after a COVID-19 outbreak at Our Lady Seat of Wisdom College.

Four students at the college in Barry's Bay have tested positive for novel coronavirus.

"All contacts have been notified and there is no concern about risk to the public or other students and staff at this time," said the health unit.

"RCDHU is working closely with SWC to ensure necessary measures continue to be in place. SWC has been cooperative and continues to work proactively to protect the community from the spread of COVID-19 by performing weekly rapid antigen tests on all faculty, staff, and students."

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

There are 18 active cases in the region.