OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

A Barrhaven Catholic elementary school is closed due to a COVID-19 outbreak

15 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, the lowest total in 10 days

Face masks mandatory for all French Catholic school board students on school buses

An Ottawa public school board trustee wants face masks to be mandatory for all students

Community case of COVID-19 linked to outbreak at Pembroke, Ont. high school

Ottawa Board of Health meets this evening

Testing:

The COVID-19 assessment centre at 151 Brewer Way is open from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

The COVID-19 care clinic at 595 Moodie Dr. is open 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday to Friday

The COVID-19 care clinic at 1485 Heron Rd. is open 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday to Friday

The drive-thru COVID-19 testing centre at RCGT Park is open today from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. but you need to book an appointment.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

An Ottawa Catholic elementary school will remain closed for 14 days after two staff members and two students tested positive for COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Monsignor Paul Baxter School on Beatrice Drive, saying there is concern of possible transmission of novel coronavirus throughout the school.

Parents/guardians and teachers are being told to prepare for the school to be closed for two weeks or more due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board says all students will receive online learning during the school closure.

Ottawa Public Health reported the lowest one-day increase of COVID-19 cases in Ottawa in ten days.

Fifteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Sunday, along with no new deaths.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, there have been 3,619 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 274 deaths.

The 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday was the lowest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases in Ottawa since 12 new cases were reported on September 10.

One week after classes began at Ottawa's public elementary schools, an Ottawa Carleton District School Board trustee wants face masks to be mandatory in all classes.

All Ottawa Carleton District School Board students in Grades 4 to 12 must wear a face mask while at school, while masks are strongly recommended for students in Kindergarten to Grade 3.

Trustee Donna Blackburn will introduce a motion at Tuesday's OCDSB board meeting to make face masks mandatory for all classes.

Blackburn says the COVID-19 situation has changed in Ottawa since the board voted to only recommend Kindergarten to Grade 3 students wear face masks.

Starting today, all students with Ottawa's French Catholic school board will need to wear a face mask on the bus.

The Conseil des ecoles catholiques du Centre-Est says face masks will be mandatory for students from Kindergarten to Grade 12 while using school transportation.

The board says the mandatory face mask rule was requested by the school transport companies.

A community contact connected to the COVID-19 outbreak at Fellowes High School in Pembroke has tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit says the community contact has tested positive for COVID-19.

"This is not a student or staff member at Fellowes High School, but has been identified through contact tracing," said the health unit.

Fellowes High School in Pembroke remains closed after four staff members and a student tested positive for COVID-19.

Ottawa Board of Health meets Monday night

The COVID-19 pandemic tops the agenda as the Ottawa Board of Health meets Monday evening.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches will provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa.

A report for the Board of Health shows Ottawa Public Health is projecting a $12 million budget deficit this year due to the pandemic. Staff expect the Ontario Government to cover the funding shortfall.