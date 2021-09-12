OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Ottawa Public Health reported its highest daily COVID-19 case count since May, just two days after a previous summer high.

Ontario logged more than 850 new cases of COVID-19 province-wide on Saturday.

The Shawville Fair says two people with confirmed COVID-19 were at the fair on Sept. 4 and they're urging entertainers to get tested and attendees to watch for symptoms.

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: 75 new cases on Saturday

75 new cases on Saturday Total COVID-19 cases: 28,828

28,828 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days) : 30.0

: 30.0 Positivity rate in Ottawa: 3.5 per cent (seven-day average)

3.5 per cent (seven-day average) Reproduction Number: 1.12 (seven-day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says you can get a COVID-19 test at an assessment centre, care clinic, or community testing site if any of the following apply to you:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms;

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app;

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health;

You are a resident, a worker or a visitor to long-term care, retirement homes, homeless shelters or other congregate settings (for example: group homes, community supported living, disability-specific communities or congregate settings, short-term rehab, hospices and other shelters);

You are a person who identifies as First Nations, Inuit or Métis;

You are a person travelling to work in a remote First Nations, Inuit or Métis community;

You received a preliminary positive result through rapid testing;

You are a patient and/or their 1 accompanying escort tra­velling out of country for medical treatment;

You are a farm worker;

You are an educator who cannot access pharmacy-testing; or

You are in a targeted testing group as outlined in guidance from the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Long-term care staff, caregivers, volunteers and visitors who are fully immunized against COVID-19 are not required to present a negative COVID-19 test before entering or visiting a long-term care home.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at 300 Coventry Road: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

North Grenville COVID-19 Assessment Centre (Kemptville) – 15 Campus Drive: Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Centretown Community Health Centre: Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sandy Hill Community Health Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 pm.

Somerset West Community Health Centre: Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for summer camp children and staff. All campers and staff must complete the COVID-19 School and Childcare screening tool daily.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa Public Health says 75 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 is also on the rise. There are now nine COVID-19 patients in Ottawa, two of whom are in intensive care, up from six patients with one in the ICU on Friday.

To date, OPH has recorded 28,828 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city since the pandemic began. The death toll from COVID-19 stands at 594 residents. No new deaths were reported on Saturday.

The 75 new cases reported Saturday mark the highest one-day case count since late May, the last time more than 100 cases were reported in a single day.

Another 39 existing cases in Ottawa are considered resolved. The number of known active cases is now above 350. The weekly incidence rate of new cases per 100,000 population is now at 30.

Across Ontario, health officials confirmed another 857 cases on Saturday. Eight more Ontarians have died because of COVID-19 and another seven deaths that happened more than a month ago and were added Saturday in a data cleanup, adding 15 new deaths to the province's total. Another 756 existing cases are now considered resolved.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the 857 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Saturday, 646 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 211 are in fully vaccinated individuals.

There are 363 people in hospitals across the province with COVID-19, of whom 42 are fully vaccinated. Of the 180 people in ICUs in Ontario with COVID-19, 15 are fully vaccinated.

Ottawa Public Health data suggest unvaccinated residents are 14 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than fully vaccinated residents are.

Organizers of the Shawville Fair are warning attendees who were at the fair on the Labour Day long weekend about a potential exposure to COVID-19.

In a post on its Facebook page, the fair shared bulletins from the Outaouais public health unit (CISSS de l'Outaouais) saying there were two confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the fair on Saturday, Sept. 4.

The bulletin from the health unit was dated Sept. 10, 2021.

The CISSS de l'Outaouais is urging anyone who was on the entertainment stage on Sept. 4 as a singer, entertainer, dancer or technician to seek testing for COVID-19 immediately and monitor for symptoms through Sept. 18.

Anyone on the stage who is not fully vaccinated must also remain isolated up to and including Tuesday, Sept. 14.

People who are fully vaccinated do not need to self-isolate if they are not showing symptoms but should still be tested. The CISSS de l'Outaouais is urging these individuals to wear masks during all social interactions through this Tuesday and to avoid socializing with anyone who is at risk of serious complications from COVID-19, such as seniors or people with chronic illnesses, until after Sept. 14.

Spectators and visitors to the event in Shawville, Que. who were not on the stage but who attended the fair on Sept. 4 are asked to monitor for symptoms through Sept. 18.

Anyone who develops symptoms is asked to isolate and seek testing as soon as possible.